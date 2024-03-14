The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

The boys are back in the big rich town! Or at least they will be soon. This week (March 13), Starz announced that fan favorites Ghost and Tommy are getting their own ‘Power’ origins story. The network confirmed that they are developing their fourth official spinoff, which will be a prequel following the characters that Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora made famous.

In the original ‘Power,’ Omari Hardwick starred as James St. Patrick, an ambitious and successful nightclub owner who also was a ruthless drug dealer. In the series, he ran the streets with his childhood best friend and criminal partner Tommy Egan (Sikora). Over the course of six seasons (2014-2020), we watched the triumphs and downfalls of two of the most compelling television characters in recent memory. Now, Sascha Penn (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) will bring us another exciting chapter in the Power Universe as he serves as the executive producer on the Lionsgate series. We’re unsure if the show will actually be called Power Book V: Origins at the moment.

The new series will follow the success of other spinoffs ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ which will debut its fourth and final season in June, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ which is currently shooting its fourth season in New York and ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ which is filming its third season in Chicago. The news of the new series comes at a perfect time considering the fact that the original series debuted almost ten years ago (June 7, 2014).

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe,” said Kathryn Busby, Starz programming president. “We can’t wait to see how ‘Origins’ will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

The ‘Power’ universe is executive produced by original ‘Power’ creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode; Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming series and check out some fan reactions below!