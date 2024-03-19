A New Era Is Upon Us: Bryson Tiller Announces New Self-Titled Album, Its First Single & His North American Tour

Today (March 19th) marks a pivotal moment in the world of contemporary R&B and Hip-Hop. Grammy-nominated artist Bryson Tiller has announced the upcoming release of his eagerly awaited album, aptly titled Bryson Tiller, along with his upcoming North America tour featuring 30 performances this spring and summer. Scheduled to drop on April 5th via Trapsoul/RCA Records, this album is set to define the next chapter of Tiller’s illustrious career. In a move that’s sure to excite fans across the globe, Tiller has also released the album’s first single, “Calypso,” and revealed the album’s cover art, with pre-orders now officially open HERE.

Bryson Tiller, the self-titled masterpiece, promises to be a personal narrative that weaves together Tiller’s signature blend of trap and soulful R&B with fresh rap and pop elements. This project not only encapsulates Tiller’s journey and evolution as an artist but also sets a new standard for authenticity and emotional depth in his work.

The unveiling of “Calypso” gives fans a first taste of what to expect from the album. This track showcases Tiller’s unique ability to blend compelling lyrics with captivating rhythms, offering a glimpse into the innovative sound and heartfelt storytelling that will be fully explored in the upcoming album.

Accompanying the announcement, the album cover art has been released, signaling the start of a new era for Tiller. This visual component adds another layer of depth to the project, inviting fans to dive deeper into the world of Bryson Tiller. Fans can experience the album live this spring and summer when Bryson Tiller returns to North America with over 30 performances, spanning 29 cities for The Bryson Tiller Tour, produced by Live Nation. Full routing is available below.

Tickets will be available starting with various pre-sales on Wednesday, March 20th. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting on Friday, March 22nd at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

Pre-orders for Bryson Tiller are available now, providing fans with the opportunity to be among the first to experience this landmark project. With its release set for April 5th, the countdown begins now for what promises to be one of the most significant album drops of the year. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content as we approach the official release of Bryson Tiller.