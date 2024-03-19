Subscribe
Trending
Music

A New Era Is Upon Us: Bryson Tiller Announces New Self-Titled Album, Its First Single & His North American Tour

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bryson Tiller Album cover art

Source: Ro.Lexx 

Today (March 19th) marks a pivotal moment in the world of contemporary R&B and Hip-Hop. Grammy-nominated artist Bryson Tiller has announced the upcoming release of his eagerly awaited album, aptly titled Bryson Tilleralong with his upcoming North America tour featuring 30 performances this spring and summer. Scheduled to drop on April 5th via Trapsoul/RCA Records, this album is set to define the next chapter of Tiller’s illustrious career. In a move that’s sure to excite fans across the globe, Tiller has also released the album’s first single, “Calypso,” and revealed the album’s cover art, with pre-orders now officially open HERE.

Bryson Tiller, the self-titled masterpiece, promises to be a personal narrative that weaves together Tiller’s signature blend of trap and soulful R&B with fresh rap and pop elements. This project not only encapsulates Tiller’s journey and evolution as an artist but also sets a new standard for authenticity and emotional depth in his work.

Related Stories

The unveiling of “Calypso” gives fans a first taste of what to expect from the album. This track showcases Tiller’s unique ability to blend compelling lyrics with captivating rhythms, offering a glimpse into the innovative sound and heartfelt storytelling that will be fully explored in the upcoming album.

Accompanying the announcement, the album cover art has been released, signaling the start of a new era for Tiller. This visual component adds another layer of depth to the project, inviting fans to dive deeper into the world of Bryson Tiller. Fans can experience the album live this spring and summer when Bryson Tiller returns to North America with over 30 performances, spanning 29 cities for The Bryson Tiller Tour, produced by Live Nation. Full routing is available below.

Bryson Tiller Album cover art

Source: Ro.Lexx 

Tickets will be available starting with various pre-sales on Wednesday, March 20th. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting on Friday, March 22nd at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

Pre-orders for Bryson Tiller are available now, providing fans with the opportunity to be among the first to experience this landmark project. With its release set for April 5th, the countdown begins now for what promises to be one of the most significant album drops of the year. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content as we approach the official release of Bryson Tiller.

RELATED TAGS

bryson tiller Celebrity news Entertainment music Newsletter

More from Global Grind
Trending
Bryson Tiller Album cover art
Music

A New Era Is Upon Us: Bryson Tiller Announces New Self-Titled Album, Its First Single & His North American Tour

A young African-American woman is relaxing at home and using mobile phone
Quizzes

How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out

Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party
Entertainment

The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-KRAVITZ
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Affectionately Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz As He Received His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee
DoNotUse, Entertainment

Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Entertainment

Viral Video: Billie Eilish Has A New Bestie In Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis

The Fall Guy Special Event
Movies

‘The Fall Guy’ Isn’t Even In Theatres Yet And Already It’s Breaking Records…

Global Grind Logo G
News

WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother’s Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close