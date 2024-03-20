It’s Heating Up: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Highly Anticipated ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour With GloRilla As Special Guest

This week (March 20), three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion formally announced the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” a 31-city worldwide trek produced by Live Nation that will feature a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section and include domestic stops in the U.S. and international performances across Europe.

Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla will serve as a special guest on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which will mark Megan’s first-ever, headlining tour in arenas across the globe. The Memphis-born hitmaker, who has delivered award-winning hits such as “Tomorrow 2 (feat Cardi B),” “FNF” and “Yeah Glo!,” will join Megan on the domestic leg of the tour.

The tour will kick off on May 14 in Minneapolis and make stops at several major cities across the United States – including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, a hometown performance in Houston and many more – before wrapping up in Las Vegas on June 22. The international leg of Megan’s tour will begin in Glasgow, Scotland on July 4 with additional shows in England, France, Germany and Ireland. Check out the complete schedule below.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on today, Wednesday, March 20. Additional presales including an artist Hotties presale will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 22 at 10am local time on store.megantheestallion.com. Citi is the official card of the Hot Girl Summer Tour. Citi cardmembers currently have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates until Thursday, March 21 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar and cocktail service throughout the night, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch item, early entry & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, click HERE.

The tour comes after her latest song “HISS” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. “HISS” also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and, as a result, Megan now owns the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history. The achievement signified Megan’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following her other chart-topping hits such as “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. The song was Megan’s second solo release via Hot Girl Productions – her independent music and entertainment entity.

Earlier this year, Megan and Warner Music Group announced an innovative agreement that enabled the Houston native to maintain her independence as a musician while also having access to the music company’s robust global services, ranging from radio promotion to marketing worldwide. Through the unique structure of the agreement, Megan could release her music independently and still have distribution and resources with Warner Music, while having full ownership of her masters and publishing.

It’s the latest in a series of trailblazing milestones for Megan in 2024. Most recently, Planned Parenthood announced plans to honor Megan with the organization’s Catalyst for Change Award at its annual gala in New York City on April 16.