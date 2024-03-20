Get Caught With Something Good: Don Cheadle Stars In New Speakeasy Themed PopCorners Commercial

Known for delivering a delicious, crunchy popped-corn snack that fans desire, PopCorners continues to break convention and unlock snacking possibilities by delivering a great tasting product that is never fried. This week (March 20), the brand launched a campaign that adds a twist to an often-clandestine setting.

The new commercial, called “Get Caught with Something Good,” stars award-winning actor Don Cheadle as a mysterious speakeasy host, secretly serving his favorite PopCorners to guests who arrive expecting to enjoy something bad but get caught with something good.

“I was excited to work with PopCorners on this commercial and promote a product I love — particularly the White Cheddar flavor,” says Cheadle. “While PopCorners might not actually be forbidden, we had fun leaning into the idea of the snack being so good it’s worth enjoying in secret.”

The commercial, which follows last year’s “Breaking Good” campaign that ran on the world’s biggest advertising stage, features PopCorners hero flavors Kettle Corn, White Cheddar, Sea Salt, Spicy Queso, and Cinnamon Crunch. Cheadle’s party, which he’s transformed into a speakeasy, gets interrupted by his friend who catches everyone by surprise when he shows up as a cop in pajamas. The commercial was directed by Noam Murro who collaborated with Cheadle on the creative direction.

“We’re excited to expand on our momentum from last year’s ‘Breaking Good’ campaign,” says Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “This year, ‘Get Caught with Something Good’ continues to insert PopCorners into unconventional situations with a Prohibition-era hidden speakeasy.”

“We’re thrilled with the cinematic feel that Noam brought to the commercial,” said Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer, Frito-Lay North America, whose in-house agency D3 created the campaign. “His extreme attention to detail – from wardrobe to set design to lighting – helped to ensure that we were able to transport the audience to a specific time and place in an authentic and unforgettable way. ”

The commercial premiered yesterday on networks including NBCU, Paramount, Warner Brothers Discovery, and AMC and can be viewed below. Follow along on PopCorners Instagram, TikTok, and X channels to catch fun bonus content and see how the brand will bring its version of a speakeasy to life later this year. Let us know what you think about the new commercial in the comments!