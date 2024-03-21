For Take: Quavo’s The Rocket Foundation Announces The ‘SPARK Grants’ Program Ahead Of National Gun Violence Awareness Month This June

This week (March 20), Quavo and his foundation, The Rocket Foundation, announced the “SPARK Grants” program ahead of National Gun Violence Awareness Month in June. This launch aims to further the efforts of the foundation to uplift initiatives from organizations working to prevent and reduce community violence in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

This news comes after Quavo and his family’s notable involvement in the Congressional Black Caucus last September in Washington DC, closed-door meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and the subsequent launch of the White House’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention that followed the next day. This serves as the next critical move for The Rocket Foundation, continuing its dedication to prevent and reduce gun violence in communities across the country. The foundation focuses on investing in high-impact organizations and on helping build an ecosystem of gun violence prevention and reduction initiatives in Atlanta that can be replicated across the country.