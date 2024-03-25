We’re Fortunate: Maxwell Announces ‘The Serenade Tour’ With Special Guests Jazmine Sullivan & October London

This week (March 25), three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi platinum artist Maxwell announced The Serenade 2024 North American Tour. Maxwell will be joined by special guest two-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and rising singer-songwriter October London. Kicking off September 14 at Hard Rock Hollywood, the expansive 25+ date tour sees the soul singer returning to legendary arenas, such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and more.

Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time via musze.com. Full tour routing can be found on the site also. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates.

The Serenade Tour follows Maxwell’s remarkable recent years of touring, which saw him embark on the 2022 NIGHT Tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe, a sold-out 25-date international arena run – included in Pollstar’s 2022 list of “Top 20 Global Concert Tours. Additionally, last year, the R&B legend performed sold-out symphony dates at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony), Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center (accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra). The Kennedy Center dates were a return to the esteemed venue since Maxwell’s record-breaking 2019 symphony run. His prolific performances included a three-night engagement at Hollywood Bowl, which Billboard described as “rapturous” and a showcase of “Maxwell’s still-supple tenor and hypnotizing falsetto.”

In February, Maxwell took to the seas for the romantic, star-studded Urban Hang Suite Cruise. The four-night sold-out ocean cruise, which featured exclusive performances by Maxwell and special guests, treated guests to a romantic weekend aboard the Norwegian Pearl, stopping at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Maxwell’s return to the road, The Serenade Tour marks a reunion with Jazmine Sullivan, who joined him on his Maxwell 08 Tour. Will you be pulling up this fall? Share your thoughts on the tour announcement in the comments!