Subscribe
Trending
Music

We’re Fortunate: Maxwell Announces ‘The Serenade Tour’ With Special Guests Jazmine Sullivan & October London

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maxwell Press Photo

Source: Mark Seliger 

This week (March 25), three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi platinum artist Maxwell announced The Serenade 2024 North American Tour. Maxwell will be joined by special guest two-time GRAMMY Award-winning R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and rising singer-songwriter October London. Kicking off September 14 at Hard Rock Hollywood, the expansive 25+ date tour sees the soul singer returning to legendary arenas, such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and more.

Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time via musze.com. Full tour routing can be found on the site also. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates.

Serenade Tour Key Art

Source: Live Nation / Courtesy

The Serenade Tour follows Maxwell’s remarkable recent years of touring, which saw him embark on the 2022 NIGHT Tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe, a sold-out 25-date international arena run – included in Pollstar’s 2022 list of “Top 20 Global Concert Tours. Additionally, last year, the R&B legend performed sold-out symphony dates at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony), Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center (accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra). The Kennedy Center dates were a return to the esteemed venue since Maxwell’s record-breaking 2019 symphony run. His prolific performances included a three-night engagement at Hollywood Bowl, which Billboard described as “rapturous” and a showcase of “Maxwell’s still-supple tenor and hypnotizing falsetto.”

In February, Maxwell took to the seas for the romantic, star-studded Urban Hang Suite Cruise. The four-night sold-out ocean cruise, which featured exclusive performances by Maxwell and special guests, treated guests to a romantic weekend aboard the Norwegian Pearl, stopping at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Maxwell’s return to the road, The Serenade Tour marks a reunion with Jazmine Sullivan, who joined him on his Maxwell 08 Tour. Will you be pulling up this fall? Share your thoughts on the tour announcement in the comments!

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Entertainment jazmine sullivan Maxwell music Newsletter October London The Serenade Tour

More from Global Grind
Trending
A young African-American woman is relaxing at home and using mobile phone
Quizzes

How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee
DoNotUse, Entertainment

Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend

BET Spring Bling 2006 - Day 2 - Backstage
Entertainment

If Only Our Spring Break Plans Felt Like BET’s Spring Bling: Top 13 Performances

Google Circle To Search Stills
Entertainment

Wow, That’s Innovative: Google Taps Naomi Campbell, Sha’Carri Richardson, Brent Faiyaz & Bronny James To Introduce New ‘Circle To Search’ Feature

Billboard Women In Music 2024 - Show
Celebrity

YEAH, JOE! GloRilla Goes Viral After Discussing Her White House Visit Live On CNN

Bossip Horoscopes
Lifestyle

2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of March 24

Bryson Tiller Album cover art
Music

A New Era Is Upon Us: Bryson Tiller Announces New Self-Titled Album, Its First Single & His North American Tour

Global Grind Logo G
News

WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother’s Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close