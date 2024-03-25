Can You Keep A Secret? Riley Keough & Lily Gladstone Star In The Suspenseful Official Trailer Of Hulu’s ‘Under The Bridge’

Subscribe
The Creative Class: Zoie Fenty Is The Funniest Facetime “Friend” You’ll Ever Find Online
Creative Class 2019 08.29.23
Under The Bridge Assets

Source: Hulu / Courtesy

To the delight of fans worldwide, Hulu debuted the official trailer for their limited series ‘Under The Bridge’ this week (March 25). Check it out below!

‘Under the Bridge’ is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey and a local police officer, the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

The series stars Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan with Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Riley Keough (Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Based on the best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge by the late Rebecca Godfrey, the series was adapted for screen by Quinn Sheppard. Along with Sheppard, the series is executive produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar and Stacey Silverman (Best Day Ever), Geeta Patel (who will also direct), Godfrey and Tara Duncan. Riley Keough will also executive produce with Ginna Gammell (Felix Culpa). The series is produced by ABC Signature.

The limited series will premiere on Hulu with two episodes on April 17th, with new episodes launching weekly. Check out the official trailer for ‘Under the Bridge’ below and share your thoughts in the comments.

 

