The Creative Class: Zoie Fenty Is The Funniest Facetime “Friend” You’ll Ever Find Online
Creative Class 2019 08.29.23
Spring Breakers: Check Out 2024’s Top 10 Spring Break Travel Destinations

Published on March 25, 2024

Friends running on the beach

Source: Diamond Dogs / Getty

Spring Break season has arrived right alongside the Spring Equinox celebrations. As families and college students take a week off from school and work, new destinations are at the top of their lists. Check out the top Spring Break destinations of 2024 inside.

The usual suspects have landed on the list for 2024 like Miami and Los Angeles, but they aren’t ranked as high up as you might imagine. It’s these unusual cities that have made their way to the top spot for domestic cities. Orlando comes in at number one for Spring Break travel and Phoenix right behind it.

The Sunshine State actually boasts five cities in the domestic top 10, including the top-ranked city, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale (fifth), Miami (seventh), Tampa (eighth) and Fort Myers (10th).

Other cities that have garnered major interest this spring include Phoenix (second), Las Vegas (third), New York (fourth), Los Angeles (sixth) and Salt Lake City (ninth).

Research by Allianz found that approximately three-fourths (76 percent) of the itineraries are for domestic travel and about a quarter (24 percent) are for international trips. It also discovered that Americans are spending an average of $4,681 on their spring break travels, which signals a 7.9 percent increase in spending compared to the same period last year ($4,339). Likely, because everything is just extremely expensive and inflation is absolutely real.

“Americans are not only headed for warm-weather destinations but are warming up their wallets in pursuit of unforgettable spring break experiences,” Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA, said in a statement to Travel Pulse.

“Making family memories is important, and travel mishaps can throw off even the best-planned trips this spring break. To help avoid unwanted stresses, a travel insurance policy is an important consideration, as it may reimburse you for covered trip cancellations and interruptions, travel delays and unexpected illness or injuries,” Durazo added.

For the International cities, Cancun lands in the number one spot as tourists still find Mexico to be the top ranking hot spot for Spring Break. Mexico makes up three parts of the Top 10 International cities with Cancun, San Jose de Cabo (second) and Puerto Vallarta (fourth).

Check out a full list of the top 10 domestic and international cities below:

Domestic Cities

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Phoenix, Arizona
  3. Las Vegas, Nevada
  4. New York, New York
  5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  6. Los Angeles, California
  7. Miami, Florida
  8. Tampa, Florida
  9. Salt Lake City, Utah
  10. Fort Myers, Florida

International Cities

  1. Cancun, Mexico
  2. San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
  3. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  4. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  5. Montego Bay, Jamaica
  6. Nassau Bahamas
  7. Oranjestad, Aruba
  8. London, England
  9. Providenciales Island, Turks and Caicos
  10. Liberia, Costa Rica

Where will you travel this Spring Break? Comment below.

spring break travel

