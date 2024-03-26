It’s About That Time: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Star In The Exhilarating ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Official Trailer

One of our favorites duos of all time will be back this Summer! This week (March 26th), Sony Pictures released the official trailer for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die.’ Check it out below!

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ is the fourth film in the highly successful franchise that stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. Bad Boys debuted in 1995 and was followed up by Bad Boys 2 in 2003 and Bad Boys for Life in 2020.

In the last installment of the franchise, Marcus and Mike had to confront new issues (career changes and midlife crises) as they join the newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department to take down the ruthless Armando Armas (played by Jacob Scipio), the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel, and his mother Isabel (played by Kate del Castillo), who recently escaped prison. By the end of Bad Boys for Life, we find out that Armando is actually Mike’s son. A credits scene gave us the notion that the father-son duo would reunite if there was ever another film.

Fortunately for us, four years later, there is another film. This Summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.

In addition to Smith and Lawrence, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ will star Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith and Joe Pantoliano. Tiffany Haddish will also be a part of the cast.

After Michael Bay directed the first two films, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took over for ‘Bad Boys For Life.’ They will once again return for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die.’ The Chris Bremner written film was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Chad Oman and Doug Belgrad. Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner and Martin Lawrence served as executive producers.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ will hit theaters June 7th! While we wait, check out the official trailer for the film below and share your thoughts in the comments!