Onyx Collective’s ‘QUEENIE’ Brings Us Jamaican-British Baddie Navigating A Messy Breakup And Quarter Life Breakdown

We’re always excited whenever we hear that something new is coming our way from Onyx Collective — and after watching the trailer for Queenie we’re even more excited.

Based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams, (who also created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner, Queenie stars Dionne Brown as Queenie Jenkins, a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London. Following a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. Queenie also stars Bellah as “Kyazike” and Samuel Adewunmi as “Frank.” If you look closely at Queenie’s family members you may also see a familiar face.

Check out the trailer below:

We’re hooked already. We need to know WHERE Queenie was going in the Playboy bunny outfit. Whether we’re going through it or not — most of us can remember the angst of this phase of life! Also — our fellow fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saw that Joseph Marcell AKA Geoffrey is playing her grandfather right?!

Non-writing executive producers are Further South’s Steve November and Sarah Conroy, with Lisa Walters as co-executive producer and series producer. The series is produced by Further South Productions in association with Lionsgate TV.

All 8 episodes premiere Friday, June 7 on Hulu