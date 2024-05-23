Subscribe
Movies

New Prime Video Documentary ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Turns Lens On Singer’s Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Published on May 23, 2024

It’s no secret we STAN Celine Dion around these parts.

I AM: CELINE DION

Source: Courtesy / Prime Video

Prime Video released the trailer for their new documentary I AM: CELINE DION today and we’re not going to lie — it’s heartbreaking seeing what this iconic superstar has been going through battling stiff person syndrome.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION is a love letter to her fans while also sharing a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at her living with a life-altering illness.

Inspirational, as only she could be in such circumstances, the documentary shines a light on the music that has guided her life while also allowing audiences to witness her resilience.

I AM: CELINE DION is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

Streaming Globally on Prime Video June 25

We love a good music documentary but we’re bracing ourself for how emotional we’re going to be watching.

