New Prime Video Documentary ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Turns Lens On Singer’s Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

It’s no secret we STAN Celine Dion around these parts.
Prime Video released the trailer for their new documentary I AM: CELINE DION today and we’re not going to lie — it’s heartbreaking seeing what this iconic superstar has been going through battling stiff person syndrome.
Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION is a love letter to her fans while also sharing a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at her living with a life-altering illness.
Inspirational, as only she could be in such circumstances, the documentary shines a light on the music that has guided her life while also allowing audiences to witness her resilience.
I AM: CELINE DION is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.
Streaming Globally on Prime Video June 25
We love a good music documentary but we’re bracing ourself for how emotional we’re going to be watching.
