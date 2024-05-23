New Prime Video Documentary ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Turns Lens On Singer’s Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s no secret we STAN Celine Dion around these parts.

Prime Video released the trailer for their new documentary I AM: CELINE DION today and we’re not going to lie — it’s heartbreaking seeing what this iconic superstar has been going through battling stiff person syndrome.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION is a love letter to her fans while also sharing a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at her living with a life-altering illness.

Inspirational, as only she could be in such circumstances, the documentary shines a light on the music that has guided her life while also allowing audiences to witness her resilience.

I AM: CELINE DION is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

Streaming Globally on Prime Video June 25

We love a good music documentary but we’re bracing ourself for how emotional we’re going to be watching.