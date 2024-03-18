106-Year-Old Disney Adult Celebrates Birthday With First Visit To The Most Magical Place On Earth

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Walt Disney World Resort made wishes come true Wednesday for Magnolia Jackson, a long-time Florida resident who visited The Most Magical Place on Earth for the first time ever to celebrate her 106th birthday.

Jackson, whose actual birthday is Thursday (March 14), attended the Florida Classic college football game in Orlando last fall and saw Mickey Mouse perform on the field in his drum major outfit. She said that ignited her love for all things Disney and fueled her desire to celebrate her birthday at Walt Disney World.

On Wednesday, her vision became reality as Jackson was greeted at the Magic Kingdom by cheering Disney cast members and corporate executives, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, happy birthday signs, celebratory music, colorful balloons and, of course, a huge birthday cake.

It was indeed a special moment for Jackson, who lives near Gainesville, Florida and is the oldest living graduate of Bethune-Cookman University in nearby Daytona Beach. She “came to play’’ at Disney along with a host of family and friends.

After the celebratory moment, she toured the Magic Kingdom and spent some time with Princess Tiana ahead of the summer opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Magic Kingdom. After that, she was off to EPCOT where she embraced her life-long love of gardening by attending the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Disney gave her a special tour of the festival, which features extraordinary gardens, Disney-themed topiary and delicious culinary offerings through May 27.