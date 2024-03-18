Subscribe
Good News

106-Year-Old Disney Adult Celebrates Birthday With First Visit To The Most Magical Place On Earth

Published on March 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

Walt Disney World Resort made wishes come true Wednesday for Magnolia Jackson, a long-time Florida resident who visited The Most Magical Place on Earth for the first time ever to celebrate her 106th birthday.

Magnolia Jackson Visits Disney Parks

Source: Bennett Stoops / Disney

Jackson, whose actual birthday is Thursday (March 14), attended the Florida Classic college football game in Orlando last fall and saw Mickey Mouse perform on the field in his drum major outfit. She said that ignited her love for all things Disney and fueled her desire to celebrate her birthday at Walt Disney World.

On Wednesday, her vision became reality as Jackson was greeted at the Magic Kingdom by cheering Disney cast members and corporate executives, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, happy birthday signs, celebratory music, colorful balloons and, of course, a huge birthday cake.

Magnolia Jackson Visits Disney Parks

Source: Bennett Stoops / Disney

It was indeed a special moment for Jackson, who lives near Gainesville, Florida and is the oldest living graduate of Bethune-Cookman University in nearby Daytona Beach. She “came to play’’ at Disney along with a host of family and friends.

After the celebratory moment, she toured the Magic Kingdom and spent some time with Princess Tiana ahead of the summer opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Magic Kingdom. After that, she was off to EPCOT where she embraced her life-long love of gardening by attending the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Disney gave her a special tour of the festival, which features extraordinary gardens, Disney-themed topiary and delicious culinary offerings through May 27.

1. Magnolia Jackson Visits Walt Disney World Parks

Magnolia Jackson Visits Disney Parks Source:Disney

Jackson was greeted at the Magic Kingdom by cheering Disney cast members and corporate executives, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, happy birthday signs, celebratory music, colorful balloons and, of course, a huge birthday cake.

2. Magnolia Jackson Meets Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse

Magnolia Jackson Visits Disney Parks Source:Disney

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse enjoy a celebratory moment with Magnolia Jackson on Wednesday during a Walt Disney World Resort celebration of Jackson’s 106th birthday in Lake Buena Vista Fla. 

3. Birthday Cake With Mickey

Magnolia Jackson Visits Disney Parks Source:Disney

The festivities included dozens of Disney cast members, executives, colorful balloons and a huge birthday cake. 

4. Magnolia Jackson Visits Disney Parks

Magnolia Jackson Visits Disney Parks Source:Disney

 Afterward, Magnolia toured the Disney theme parks, including embracing her life-long love of gardening by attending the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. 

RELATED TAGS

birthday centenarian Disney
You May Also Like
Trending
A young African-American woman is relaxing at home and using mobile phone
Quizzes

How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out

Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party
Entertainment

The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-KRAVITZ
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Affectionately Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz As He Received His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee
DoNotUse, Entertainment

Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend

Global Grind "G" logo
Entertainment

Free and Jay-Z: Mixing ‘Business & Pleasure’

Global Grind "G" logo
Entertainment

Say It Ain’t So! Photos From Draya Michele’s Alleged Sex Tape Released (DETAILS)

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Entertainment

Viral Video: Billie Eilish Has A New Bestie In Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024
Entertainment

Lay Your Cards Down, Down, Down, Down: Fans React To Beyoncé Announcing ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ + Release Date

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close