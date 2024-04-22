Subscribe
Entertainment

List of Hits From The Class of 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Mary J Blige

Source: Live From Abbey Road/Michael Gleason / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced their 2024 class of inductees Sunday (April 21). This year’s class includes iconic performers like Mary J. Blige, Cher, Kool & The Gang and A Tribe Called Quest. Check out a list of hits from the newest Rock & Roll Hall of Famers inside.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor amongst the music community and now, 15 new performers will be added to the illustrious list. The performer category welcomes this year’s inductees: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were selected as the recipients for the Musical Excellence Award.

Sunday’s “American Idol” episode was dedicated to the announcement with a special “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.”

Each inductee was selected among nominees announced earlier this year. According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame organization, these artists have “created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.”

Other nominees included this year were Sinéad O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey.

To be eligible for a nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will debut live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 2024 ceremony will also stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the following day. Be sure to check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website for more information.

Here’s a full list of the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

Norman Whitfield

Suzanne De Passe

Jimmy Buffett

Alexis Korner

John Mayall

Big Mama Thornton

Dionne Warwick

A Tribe Called Quest

Ozzy Osbourne

Kool & The Gang

Peter Frampton

Foreigner

Dave Matthews Band

Cher

Mary J. Blige

Check out a list of hits from a few of our favorite inductees below:

1. Tribe Called Quest – “Bonita Applebum”

Source:YouTube

2. Dionne Warwick – “That’s What Friends Are For”

Source:YouTube

3. Kool & The Gang – “Get Down On It”

Source:YouTube

4. Mary J. Blige – “Family Affair”

Source:YouTube

5. Cher – “Believe”

Source:YouTube

6. Big Mama Thornton – “Hound Dog”

Source:YouTube

7. Ozzy Osbourne – “Dreamer”

Source:YouTube

RELATED TAGS

music Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Trending Stories
New Deadpool 3 Assets 11 items
Movies

There’s Nothing Like Coming Together: Marvel Studios Releases The Official ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer + First Look Images

BMF Season 3 Episodic Stills 307 10 items
Television

Get ‘Em Home: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

Katt Williams Netflix
Entertainment

Anything Can Happen: Netflix Releases The Official Trailer For Katt Williams’ Live Standup Special ‘Woke Foke’

Camp counselor with children, chalk drawing of earth
Lifestyle

Earth Day Is Every Day: 10 Simple Ways To Help Protect Our Planet

Mother and son playing with carboard astronaut helmet at home
News

For The Culture: First Black Owned Private Rocket Company Aims To Bring More Black People To Space Industry

Hulu's 'Blood Free' Key Art 6 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features New Shows Like ‘Blood Free’ & ‘Fallout’

Offset Set It Off Tour - Atlanta, GA 41 items
Music

Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley & TiaCorine Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show 36 items
Celebrity

Get Grounded This Taurus SZN: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Taurus Celebrities Inside

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close