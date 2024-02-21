Once Lovers: 13 Celebrity Couples We Forgot Dated Like Nas & Mary J. Blige [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

One social media post reminded us of these random celebrities dating. Some fans may have forgotten or never even realized prominent entertainers like Bow Wow and Teairra Mari once dated. Check out a gallery of 13 celeb couples, who dated once upon a time inside.

Celebrities in love is not a foreign concept. Often times, stars find their way to one another somehow, some way. They understand each others’ lifestyles, ambitions and the pressures that come with being in the limelight. They also move in similar circles, so meeting on set or out at an A-list event is not far fetched. Most people meet their partners in work or casual environments and the same goes for our celebrity favorites.

One social media account nostalgiaamoments, reminded us of these couples dated way back when. Artists YFN Lucci and Reginae, Lil Dirk and Dej Loaf, and Bobby Brown and Janet Jackson are all listed and previously dated in their lifetimes. Some of these celebrity pairings shocked fans. While others that fall on the list completely escaped our memories. They even mention rapper Jay-Z once dated Aaliyah, which we can’t confirm really happened. According to an interview with Dame Dash, Aaliyah and Jay-Z were not seriously dating.

“It was just a situation where Aaliyah was the type of girl that would give you a shot,” the entertainment executive shared via The Things. “She didn’t care what people thought or whatever. So, she’ll date you and be your friend.”

We didn’t include Jay and Aaliyah’s friendly relationship in this list. However, singer Mary J. Blige and Nas’ relationship made the list as they were a bit more than friends.

Check out the viral video:

Many of the relationships mentioned in the video were brief. Some only lasted a year. While others flourished for a few years.

Check out a gallery of celebrity couples that we forgot dated below: