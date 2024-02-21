Celebrity News

Once Lovers: 13 Celebrity Couples We Forgot Dated Like Nas & Mary J. Blige [Gallery]

Published on February 21, 2024

One social media post reminded us of these random celebrities dating. Some fans may have forgotten or never even realized prominent entertainers like Bow Wow and Teairra Mari once dated. Check out a gallery of 13 celeb couples, who dated once upon a time inside.

Celebrities in love is not a foreign concept. Often times, stars find their way to one another somehow, some way. They understand each others’ lifestyles, ambitions and the pressures that come with being in the limelight. They also move in similar circles, so meeting on set or out at an A-list event is not far fetched. Most people meet their partners in work or casual environments and the same goes for our celebrity favorites.

One social media account nostalgiaamoments, reminded us of these couples dated way back when. Artists YFN Lucci and Reginae, Lil Dirk and Dej Loaf, and Bobby Brown and Janet Jackson are all listed and previously dated in their lifetimes. Some of these celebrity pairings shocked fans. While others that fall on the list completely escaped our memories. They even mention rapper Jay-Z once dated Aaliyah, which we can’t confirm really happened. According to an interview with Dame Dash, Aaliyah and Jay-Z were not seriously dating.

“It was just a situation where Aaliyah was the type of girl that would give you a shot,” the entertainment executive shared via The Things. “She didn’t care what people thought or whatever. So, she’ll date you and be your friend.”

We didn’t include Jay and Aaliyah’s friendly relationship in this list. However, singer Mary J. Blige and Nas’ relationship made the list as they were a bit more than friends.

Many of the relationships mentioned in the video were brief. Some only lasted a year. While others flourished for a few years.

1. YFN Lucci & Reginae Carter

They rapper and artist dated from 2018-2021.

2. Lil Durk & Dej Loaf

The rappers dated from 2014-2016. 

3. Bobby Brown & Janet Jackson

The artists dated briefly from 1988-1989.

4. Floyd Mayweather & Princess

The boxer and reality star dated from 2012-2014.

5. Eddie Murphy & Rocsi

The actor and media personality dated from 2011-2012. 

6. Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

The artists dated from 2017-2018. 

7. Jacob Latimore & Alix Lapri

The entertainers dated from 2011-2014.

8. Gervonta & Ari Fletcher

The boxer and social media star dated from 2018-2019. 

9. Raven-Symoné & AzMarie

The entertainers dated from 2012-2015. 

10. Young MA & Bernice Burgos

The celebrity couple dated from 2018-2020. 

11. Kim Porter & Jackie Long

The couple dated from 2010-2012. 

12. Nas & Mary J. Blige

The musical pair dated briefly in the 90s.

13. Teairra Mari & Bow Wow

The celebrity couple dated from 2009-2010. 

