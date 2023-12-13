Show Us The Money: Revealing The Wealthiest Celebrity Couples

It’s pretty safe to say that we all love a power couple! What exactly makes one though? Usually the term refers to a popular and/or wealthy pairing that intrigues and fascinates the public in an intense or obsessive fashion. Over the years, we have seen countless relationships formed between celebrities that have captivated the world. Which couple(s) reign supreme though?
Experts at Arka conducted research to evaluate the net worth of well-known celebrity couples by gathering data on the individual net worth of each person and compiling it to create a ranking. The study also provides insighjts into the primary sources of income for each celebrity on the list. Check out the list below! Let us know your favorite couple on the list and if any of them are surprising.
1. Beyoncé and Jay-ZSource:Getty
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the wealthiest celebrity couple on the list, with a total net worth of $3.04 billion. This power couple represents the music industry: Jay-Z is the richest rapper globally and the first hip-hop billionaire, with a personal net worth of $2.5 billion, while Beyoncé has a net worth of half a billion earning money from her music career, fashion brand, and live performances.
2. Rihanna and A$AP RockySource:Getty
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the second wealthy couple on the list again representing the music industry, with a combined net worth of $1.425 billion. Unlike the first couple on the list, here the female partner earns significantly more. Rihanna has a personal net worth of $1.4 billion, thanks to her incredible music career and successful makeup company, Fenty Beauty, while A$AP Rocky’s net worth is only $25 million, coming from his music career, endorsement deals and a collection of luxury cars.
3. Taylor Swift and Travis KelceSource:Getty
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rank third among the richest celebrity couples, with a combined net worth of $1.13 billion. Similar to the couple above, here again, the female partner leads the earnings. Taylor’s personal net worth is $1.1 billion, primarily from her successful music tours, while Travis Kelce has a net worth of $30 million, mostly from his contract with the Chiefs in the NFL.
4. Kylie Jenner and Timothée ChalametSource:Getty
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet take the 4th spot on the list with a total net worth of $725 million. This new couple comes from completely different backgrounds, and once again, the female partner has a much higher net worth. Kylie’s net worth is $700 million, mainly from selling half of Kylie Cosmetics for a massive $600 million, while Chalamet has a net worth of $25 million, primarily earning income from his acting career.
5. Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck claim the fifth position on the list with a combined net worth of half a billion. Similar to the previous couples, J Lo’s net worth is notably higher, coming at $400 million, earned through her successful music and acting career, along with brand partnerships. In contrast, Affleck earns only a third of his wife’s income, primarily from his work as an actor, director, screenwriter, and producer.
6. Victoria and David BeckhamSource:Getty
David and Victoria Beckham secure the 6th position with a combined net worth of $520 million. The majority of this wealth, $450 million, belongs to David Beckham, earned through his club wages and lucrative brand endorsements. Meanwhile, Victoria has a net worth of $70 million, primarily derived from her luxury fashion brand, Victoria Beckham.
7. Black Lively and Ryan ReynoldsSource:Getty
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the 7th richest celebrity couple with a total net worth of $380 million, only $30 million of which comes from Blake Lively. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds has a much higher net worth, nearly 12 times more, thanks to his profitable ventures like Aviation American Gin, Mint Mobile, real estate investments, and owning a soccer team.
8. Hailey and Justin BieberSource:Getty
Hailey and Justin Bieber are the 8th richest celebrity couple with a total net worth of $320 million. In keeping with the previous couples, the male partner, Justin, is the primary earner, with a personal net worth of $300 million, which is 15 times more than his wife’s. Justin’s income comes from album and single sales, streaming royalties, and licensing fees, while Hailey’s main sources of income are her modeling career and her skincare line, Rode Skin.
9. Kendall Jenner and Bad BunnySource:Getty
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the 9th richest celebrity couple with a total net worth of $163 million. Jenner’s personal net worth is $75 million, primarily from her modeling, endorsements, and reality TV work, while Bad Bunny has a slightly higher net worth of $88 million, which he earns through his record-breaking tours.
10. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerSource:Getty
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold the 10th spot on the list. Kourtney’s personal net worth is $65 million, largely from her lifestyle brand, Poosh, while the famous drummer’s net worth is $15 million less than his wife’s and primarily comes from his music career and touring with Blink-182.
11. Zoe Kravitz and Channing TatumSource:Getty
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are in the 11th position on the list. Tatum’s net worth is $80 million, which is constantly growing thanks to his diverse assets, strategic investments, and successful acting career, meanwhile, Zoe’s net worth is eight times less than her fiancé’s and is primarily earned through her own acting career.
12. Zendaya and Tom HollandSource:Getty
Zendaya and Tom Holland round out the list. Zendaya’s net worth is $22 million, which is $4 million more than her boyfriend’s. She earns most of her money from music videos, stage performances, TV shows, and modeling fees. Tom Holland’s primary income comes from his acting deals.
