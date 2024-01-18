Subscribe
A Lot Of Rhythm, A Lot Of Blues: Highlighting The 2024 Tycoon Music Festival Performers With Their Biggest Hits

Published on January 18, 2024

This week (January 18), generational talent Chris Brown and R&B power player Anthony “Ant” Wilson announced the additions of some heavy hitters to the already star studded Tycoon Music Festival lineup. Amongst the names now attached are R&B songstress Ashanti, fresh newcomer Fridayy, the legendary Tank, versatile crooner Ty Dolla $ign, iconic DJ Mannie Fresh, the velvety vocalist Bryson Tiller, Power 105’s DJ Envy, the soulful 112 and bonafide hitmaker Jermaine Dupri.

Now in its fifth year, Tycoon Music Festival, headlined by Chris Brown, with sets from Mario, Monica, and Ginuwine, revealed its all R&B roster in honor of Valentine’s Day. The concert, produced in collaboration with Live Nation, will be MC’d by Atlanta’s own DC Young Fly, who is returning as host. The highly anticipated concert will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on February 13th.

Past festivals included performances from R&B and Hip Hop greats including Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Fabolous and 50 Cent. Ticket holders were given access to additional activities including comedy shows and exclusive parties. This year promises to be larger and grander with surprise guests. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.statefarmarena.com/events/detail/tycoon-music-festival-chris-brown-ginuwine-mario-monica

“We’re excited for Tycoon Music Festival and to present an idyllic lineup of R&B legends who’ve delivered timeless music. From Breezy to Monica to Mario to Fridayy and everyone else in between, this year’s Tycoon Music Festival is a showcase of the best in R&B.” said Anthony “Ant” Wilson.

To get you ready for the big night and celebrate this year’s performers, check out a playlist of their biggest hits!

1. Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

2. Chris Brown ft. Drake – No Guidance

3. Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga – Loyal

4. Chris Brown – Run It

5. Chris Brown – Under The Influence

6. Chris Brown & Jordin Sparks – No Air

7. Chris Brown – Forever

8. Chris Brown – With You

9. Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – Look At Me Now

10. Chris Brown ft. T-Pain – Kiss Kiss

11. Ashanti – Foolish

12. Fat Joe ft. Ashanti – What’s Luv?

13. Ja Rule ft. Ashanti – Always On Time

14. Ashanti ft. Ja Rule – Happy

15. Ashanti – Baby

16. Ashanti – Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)

17. Fridayy – When It Comes To You

18. Tank – When We

19. Tank – Please Don’t Go

20. Tank – Maybe I Deserve

21. Mannie Fresh – Real Big

22. Young Jeezy ft. Mannie Fresh – And Then What

23. B.G. ft. Big Tymers & Hot Boyz – Bling Bling

24. Juvenile ft. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne – Back That Azz Up

25. Big Tymers – Still Fly

26. Big Tymers – Get Your Roll On

27. Big Tymers – #1 Stunna

28. Bryson Tiller – Exchange

29. Bryson Tiller – Don’t

30. Dj Khaled ft. Bryson Tiller & Rihanna – Wild Thoughts

31. Mario – Let Me Love You

32. Mario ft. Gucci Mane & Sean Garrett – Break Up

33. Mario – Crying Out For Me

34. Mario – Just A Friend 2002

35. Monica – For You I Will

36. Monica – Angel Of Mine

37. Monica – Don’t Take It Personal

38. Monica – Before You Walk Out Of My Life

39. Monica & Brandy – The Boy Is Mine

40. Monica – The First Night

41. Monica – Why I Love You So Much

42. Monica – So Gone

43. Ginuwine – Differences

44. Ginuwine – Pony

45. P. Diddy & Ginuwine Featuring Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri – I Need A Girl Part 2

46. Ginuwine – Same Ol G

47. Ginuwine – So Anxious

48. Ginuwine – In Those Jeans

49. Jermaine Dupri ft. Jay-Z – Money Ain’t A Thang

50. Jermaine Dupri ft. Ludacris – Welcome To Atlanta

51. Murphy Lee ft. Jermaine Dupri – Wat Da Hook Gon Be

52. Dem Franchize Boyz ft. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow – I Thnk They Like Me (Remix)

53. Ty Dolla $ign ft. The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard – Or Nah (Remix)

54. Ty Dolla $ign ft. B.O.B. – Paranoid

55. SZA ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Hit Different

56. Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Work From Home

57. Ty Dolla $ign ft. Rae Sremmurd & Future – Blasé

58. Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Psycho

59. Blxst ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga – Chosen

60. 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla A$ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko – It’s A Vibe

61. Ty Dolla $ign ft. J. Cole – Purple Emoji

