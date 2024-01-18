A Lot Of Rhythm, A Lot Of Blues: Highlighting The 2024 Tycoon Music Festival Performers With Their Biggest Hits

This week (January 18), generational talent Chris Brown and R&B power player Anthony “Ant” Wilson announced the additions of some heavy hitters to the already star studded Tycoon Music Festival lineup. Amongst the names now attached are R&B songstress Ashanti, fresh newcomer Fridayy, the legendary Tank, versatile crooner Ty Dolla $ign, iconic DJ Mannie Fresh, the velvety vocalist Bryson Tiller, Power 105’s DJ Envy, the soulful 112 and bonafide hitmaker Jermaine Dupri.

Now in its fifth year, Tycoon Music Festival, headlined by Chris Brown, with sets from Mario, Monica, and Ginuwine, revealed its all R&B roster in honor of Valentine’s Day. The concert, produced in collaboration with Live Nation, will be MC’d by Atlanta’s own DC Young Fly, who is returning as host. The highly anticipated concert will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on February 13th.

Past festivals included performances from R&B and Hip Hop greats including Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Fabolous and 50 Cent. Ticket holders were given access to additional activities including comedy shows and exclusive parties. This year promises to be larger and grander with surprise guests. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.statefarmarena.com/events/detail/tycoon-music-festival-chris-brown-ginuwine-mario-monica

“We’re excited for Tycoon Music Festival and to present an idyllic lineup of R&B legends who’ve delivered timeless music. From Breezy to Monica to Mario to Fridayy and everyone else in between, this year’s Tycoon Music Festival is a showcase of the best in R&B.” said Anthony “Ant” Wilson.

To get you ready for the big night and celebrate this year’s performers, check out a playlist of their biggest hits!