A Lot Of Rhythm, A Lot Of Blues: Highlighting The 2024 Tycoon Music Festival Performers With Their Biggest Hits

This week (January 18), generational talent Chris Brown and R&B power player Anthony “Ant” Wilson announced the additions of some heavy hitters to the already star studded Tycoon Music Festival lineup. Amongst the names now attached are R&B songstress Ashanti, fresh newcomer Fridayy, the legendary Tank, versatile crooner Ty Dolla $ign, iconic DJ Mannie Fresh, the velvety vocalist Bryson Tiller, Power 105’s DJ Envy, the soulful 112 and bonafide hitmaker Jermaine Dupri.
Now in its fifth year, Tycoon Music Festival, headlined by Chris Brown, with sets from Mario, Monica, and Ginuwine, revealed its all R&B roster in honor of Valentine’s Day. The concert, produced in collaboration with Live Nation, will be MC’d by Atlanta’s own DC Young Fly, who is returning as host. The highly anticipated concert will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on February 13th.
Past festivals included performances from R&B and Hip Hop greats including Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Fabolous and 50 Cent. Ticket holders were given access to additional activities including comedy shows and exclusive parties. This year promises to be larger and grander with surprise guests. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.statefarmarena.com/events/detail/tycoon-music-festival-chris-brown-ginuwine-mario-monica
“We’re excited for Tycoon Music Festival and to present an idyllic lineup of R&B legends who’ve delivered timeless music. From Breezy to Monica to Mario to Fridayy and everyone else in between, this year’s Tycoon Music Festival is a showcase of the best in R&B.” said Anthony “Ant” Wilson.
To get you ready for the big night and celebrate this year’s performers, check out a playlist of their biggest hits!
1. Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
2. Chris Brown ft. Drake – No Guidance
3. Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga – Loyal
4. Chris Brown – Run It
5. Chris Brown – Under The Influence
6. Chris Brown & Jordin Sparks – No Air
7. Chris Brown – Forever
8. Chris Brown – With You
9. Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – Look At Me Now
10. Chris Brown ft. T-Pain – Kiss Kiss
11. Ashanti – Foolish
12. Fat Joe ft. Ashanti – What’s Luv?
13. Ja Rule ft. Ashanti – Always On Time
14. Ashanti ft. Ja Rule – Happy
15. Ashanti – Baby
16. Ashanti – Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)
17. Fridayy – When It Comes To You
18. Tank – When We
19. Tank – Please Don’t Go
20. Tank – Maybe I Deserve
21. Mannie Fresh – Real Big
22. Young Jeezy ft. Mannie Fresh – And Then What
23. B.G. ft. Big Tymers & Hot Boyz – Bling Bling
24. Juvenile ft. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne – Back That Azz Up
25. Big Tymers – Still Fly
26. Big Tymers – Get Your Roll On
27. Big Tymers – #1 Stunna
28. Bryson Tiller – Exchange
29. Bryson Tiller – Don’t
30. Dj Khaled ft. Bryson Tiller & Rihanna – Wild Thoughts
31. Mario – Let Me Love You
32. Mario ft. Gucci Mane & Sean Garrett – Break Up
33. Mario – Crying Out For Me
34. Mario – Just A Friend 2002
35. Monica – For You I Will
36. Monica – Angel Of Mine
37. Monica – Don’t Take It Personal
38. Monica – Before You Walk Out Of My Life
39. Monica & Brandy – The Boy Is Mine
40. Monica – The First Night
41. Monica – Why I Love You So Much
42. Monica – So Gone
43. Ginuwine – Differences
44. Ginuwine – Pony
45. P. Diddy & Ginuwine Featuring Loon, Mario Winans & Tammy Ruggeri – I Need A Girl Part 2
46. Ginuwine – Same Ol G
47. Ginuwine – So Anxious
48. Ginuwine – In Those Jeans
49. Jermaine Dupri ft. Jay-Z – Money Ain’t A Thang
50. Jermaine Dupri ft. Ludacris – Welcome To Atlanta
51. Murphy Lee ft. Jermaine Dupri – Wat Da Hook Gon Be
52. Dem Franchize Boyz ft. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow – I Thnk They Like Me (Remix)
53. Ty Dolla $ign ft. The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard – Or Nah (Remix)
54. Ty Dolla $ign ft. B.O.B. – Paranoid
55. SZA ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Hit Different
56. Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Work From Home
57. Ty Dolla $ign ft. Rae Sremmurd & Future – Blasé
58. Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Psycho
59. Blxst ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga – Chosen
60. 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla A$ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko – It’s A Vibe
61. Ty Dolla $ign ft. J. Cole – Purple Emoji
