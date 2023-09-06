Subscribe
Music

Sports & Music Are Synonymous: 2K Partners With Def Jam Recordings For Season 1 Of The NBA 2K24 Soundtrack Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Steve Lacy & Many More

Published on September 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA® 2K24 image

Source: Courtesy / Def Jam Recordings

This week (September 5), 2K unveiled details around the soundtrack coming in NBA 2K24. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic NBA 2K series and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the soundtrack features genre-defining songs from the past and present, while looking ahead to what lies in store for the future.

Over the past 25 years, NBA 2K has become an influential platform where basketball and hip-hop culture intersect, creating a place where fans can enjoy the best of both worlds. 2K has partnered with several GRAMMY-award-winning artists including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, J. Cole, and more, becoming the gold standard for soundtracks in video games.

The NBA 2K24 soundtrack pays homage to the hip-hop genre by featuring an extensive track list, composed of prominent producers, lyrical icons, and the next generation of artists. Showcasing Hip-Hop’s diverse collection of melodies and beats, NBA 2K24 features “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert, “Walk” by Kodak Black, “In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice, “Kobe Bryant” by Lil Wayne, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “hooligan” by Baby Keem, “90 Proof” by Smino & J. Cole, “Breakfast In Monaco” by Larry June & The Alchemist,”Black” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and many more.

This year will also bring forward new, exciting things to keep the soundtrack fresh. Def Jam Recordings will kick off Season 1, adding classic songs like “This DJ (feat. O.G.L.B.)” by Warren G, “Hustlin” by Rick Ross, to current heat such as “GOATED. (feat. Denzel Curry)” by Armani White, “2 Certified” by Hit-Boy & Avelino, and new never before heard sounds like “My Time” by Haiti Babii, “FOLD” by SwaVay, “Dolla” by Navy Blue, “Crazy” by Connie Diiamond, and “Stand Out” by Jex Nwalor.

NBA 2K24 will be available on September 8 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, please visit the NBA 2K24 official website. Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K24 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. Follow NBA 2K24 on TikTokInstagramTwitterYouTube, and Facebook for the latest news.

Before the game is released on Friday, check out a playlist featuring the artists who will grace the soundtrack!

1. Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Source:LIL UZI VERT

2. Kodak Black – Walk

Source:Kodak Black

3. Ice Spice – In Ha Mood

Source:Ice Spice

4. Lil Wayne – Kobe Bryant

Source:davidcook182

5. Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Source:Steve Lacy

6. Baby Keem – Hooligan

Source:Baby Keem

7. Smino & J. Cole – 90 Proof

Source:Smino

8. Larry June & The Alchemist – Breakfast In Monaco

Source:Larry June

9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Black

Source:YoungBoy Never Broke Again

10. Warren G – This D.J.

Source:Warren G

11. Rick Ross – Hustlin’

Source:Rick Ross

12. Armani White ft. Denzel Curry – Goated

Source:Armani White

13. Hit-Boy ft. Avelino – 2 Certified

Source:Hit-Boy

RELATED TAGS

baby keem Celebrity news Def Jam Recordings
You May Also Like

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close