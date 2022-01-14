Actress Danielle Brooks Weds Dennis Gelin In Gorgeous Ceremony Followed By ‘Chocolate Love’ [Photos]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Actress and singer Danielle Brooks married her perfect match Dennis Gelin in Miami. The two wed with close friends and family in the most glamorous wedding ceremony followed by a “chocolate love” reception.

The star, who is known for her role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple on Broadway, shared with Vogue how she met her now husband after a game night in New York.

Brooks had decided to throw a party with a friend who worked at a gym at the time.

“It felt like a good idea for us two single ladies to invite over some good-looking prospects she had met while working there to play some Mafia and Taboo,” she recalls.

Gelin was invited by a friend of a friend who also worked at the gym.

“He rolled in mad late, like two to three hours late,” Danielle remembers. “When all of us heard the door ring, the group decided to play a trick and grill the next person who walked in the door. I opened the door and everyone gave him the death stare. As the host, it felt a bit harsh for someone I didn’t know to get playfully grilled, so I decided to quickly greet him with a smile and asked to take his coat. He smiled back.”

The rest of their love was history. Danielle and Dennis remember their union feeling effortless, and after two years of dating, the two were engaged. The newlyweds also gave birth to their two year old daughter, Freeya Carel Gelin, who was the flower girl in the wedding.

Danielle wanted to wear two dresses for the ceremony. She eventually decided on longtime friend, Christian Siriano, and Black designer Alonuko.

“I always knew I was going to have two dresses,” she says. “We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony. I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal. We have been friends ever since my career first began.”

Siriano created a three-in-one dress for his friend that went from princess gown, to body-con dress, to a pants look that would finish off the night on the dance floor.

“It was also important to me to highlight a Black designer,” Danielle adds. “I feel like when it comes to the wedding process, Black creatives aren’t highlighted enough. Alonuko gave me the dress of my dreams. She flew all the way from London to make sure it arrived. I knew I wanted her one-of-a-kind, flesh-toned mesh with custom embroidery and a big huge skirt. Wearing her dress made me want to get married every day, I loved it so much.”

Dennis and his groomsmen all wore custom suits by Garcon Couture.

Brooks’ beloved wedding planner, Darryl Moore of D’Concierge Wedding, worked to make the space feel like guests were dining in a box of Godiva chocolates with decor in a palette of jewel tones and gold.

Check out the photos from their ceremony below. Congrats to the Gelin’s!