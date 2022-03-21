Aries Season Is Here: These Fiery Celebs Are Bringing The Spring Spice We Need [Gallery]

Aries season has arrived, and these fire sign celebrities are ringing in the Spring with the spice we need.
The transformative and reflective season of Pisces is finally gone and fortunately enough, for the emotionally unavailable. Now, we are moving into Aries season where people will find their manifestations blooming alongside the Spring flowers. While Pisces is the last sign in the astrological chart, Aries is the beginning. It’s a welcoming and refreshing energy that is much needed after the high tides and emotional rollercoaster presented in Pisces season.
This month is said to call you into brave, masterful action. Aries are known to be spontaneous and courageous so hopefully you feel fully alive in your determination to get up and go get it. Aries have a strong sense of adventure and willingness to explore. Our Aries babies are determined, bold and great at initiating new projects. They have high energy and can initiate quick actions. This why you may have an overwhelming urge to put the pedal to the metal.
There is no wonder why so many creative, skilled celebrity birthdays fall under the sign of Aries. They are a force to be reckoned with and won’t stop until they get exactly what they want. There are a number of talented musicians, athletes, poets and actors included in our Aries celebrity roundup. From one of music’s best-selling artists Mariah Carey to the first gay artist to have a No. 1 record on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, these fiery signs are unstoppable.
Enjoy this gallery of our favorite fiery celebrities bringing the Spring spice into this next season below. Happy Birthday, Aries babies!
1. Chaka KhanSource:Chaka Khan
Chaka Khan is a singer. She was born Mar. 23.
2. Chris BoshSource:Chris Bosh
Chris Bosh is a basketball player. He was born Mar. 24.
3. Aretha FranklinSource:Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin was a singer and an activist. She was born Mar. 25.
4. Teddy PendergrassSource:Teddy Pendergrass Music
Teddy Pendergrass was a singer and musician. He was born Mar. 26.
5. Diana RossSource:Diana Ross
Diana Ross is a singer and actress. She was born Mar. 26.
6. Mariah CareySource:Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey is a singer and songwriter. Her “anniversary” is Mar. 27.
7. Laura HarrierSource:Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier is an actress. She was born Mar. 28.
8. MC HammerSource:MC Hammer
MC Hammer is a hip hop artist. He was born Mar. 30.
9. Brian Tyree HenrySource:Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry is an actor. He was born Mar. 31.
10. QuavoSource:Quavo
Quavo is a rapper. He was born April 2.
11. Karlous MillerSource:Karlous Miller
Karlous Miller is a comedian. He was born April 2.
12. Marvin GayeSource:Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye was a singer and musician. He was born April 2.
13. Eddie MurphySource:actorskit
Eddie Murphy is a comedian and actor. He was born April 3.
14. Maya AngelouSource:Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou was a poet and activist. She was born April 4.
15. Kelly PriceSource:certified throwback
Kelly Price is a singer. She was born April 4.
16. Jill ScottSource:Jill Scott
Jill Scott is a singer and songwriter. She was born April 4.
17. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Pharrell
Pharrell is an artist and producer. He was born April 5.
18. Daniel CaesarSource:Getty
Daniel Caesar is an artist. He was born April 5.
19. Sinqua WallsSource:Sinqua Walls
Sinqua Walls is an actor. He was born April 6.
20. Billy Dee WilliamsSource:Billy Dee Wiliams
Billy Dee Williams is an actor and novelist. He was born April 6.
21. Bill BellamySource:Bill Belamy
Bill Belamy is a comedian and actor. He was born April 7.
22. Skai JacksonSource:Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson is an actress. She was born April 8.
23. Jazmine SullivanSource:Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan is a singer and songwriter. She was born April 9.
24. Lil Nas XSource:Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X is an artist. He was born April 9.
25. Summer WalkerSource:Summer Walker
Summer Walker is a singer. She was born April 11.
26. Will PackerSource:Will Packer
Will Packer is a film producer. He was born April 11.
27. Ester DeanSource:Ester Dean
Ester Dean is a singer and songwriter. She was born April 15.
28. Chance the RapperSource:Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper is a rapper. He was born April 16.
29. AkonSource:Getty
Akon is a singer, songwriter and executive. He was born April 16.
30. Martin LawerenceSource:Martin Lawerence
Martin Lawerence is a comedian and actor. He was born April 16.
31. Tami RomanSource:ashlynayersmua
Tami Roman is a tv personality, actress and director. She was born April 17.
32. Ski Mask the Slump GodSource:Ski Mask The Slump God
Ski Mask the Slump God is a rapper. He was born April 18.
33. Suge KnightSource:suge.official
Suge Knight is a music executive. He was born April 19.