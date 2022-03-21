Aries Season Is Here: These Fiery Celebs Are Bringing The Spring Spice We Need [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Aries season has arrived, and these fire sign celebrities are ringing in the Spring with the spice we need.

The transformative and reflective season of Pisces is finally gone and fortunately enough, for the emotionally unavailable. Now, we are moving into Aries season where people will find their manifestations blooming alongside the Spring flowers. While Pisces is the last sign in the astrological chart, Aries is the beginning. It’s a welcoming and refreshing energy that is much needed after the high tides and emotional rollercoaster presented in Pisces season.

This month is said to call you into brave, masterful action. Aries are known to be spontaneous and courageous so hopefully you feel fully alive in your determination to get up and go get it. Aries have a strong sense of adventure and willingness to explore. Our Aries babies are determined, bold and great at initiating new projects. They have high energy and can initiate quick actions. This why you may have an overwhelming urge to put the pedal to the metal.

There is no wonder why so many creative, skilled celebrity birthdays fall under the sign of Aries. They are a force to be reckoned with and won’t stop until they get exactly what they want. There are a number of talented musicians, athletes, poets and actors included in our Aries celebrity roundup. From one of music’s best-selling artists Mariah Carey to the first gay artist to have a No. 1 record on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, these fiery signs are unstoppable.

Enjoy this gallery of our favorite fiery celebrities bringing the Spring spice into this next season below. Happy Birthday, Aries babies!