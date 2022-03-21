aries , celebrities , celebrity Aries
Aries Season Is Here: These Fiery Celebs Are Bringing The Spring Spice We Need [Gallery]

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2019

Source: NBC / Getty

Aries season has arrived, and these fire sign celebrities are ringing in the Spring with the spice we need.

The transformative and reflective season of Pisces is finally gone and fortunately enough, for the emotionally unavailable. Now, we are moving into Aries season where people will find their manifestations blooming alongside the Spring flowers. While Pisces is the last sign in the astrological chart, Aries is the beginning. It’s a welcoming and refreshing energy that is much needed after the high tides and emotional rollercoaster presented in Pisces season.

This month is said to call you into brave, masterful action. Aries are known to be spontaneous and courageous so hopefully you feel fully alive in your determination to get up and go get it. Aries have a strong sense of adventure and willingness to explore. Our Aries babies are determined, bold and great at initiating new projects. They have high energy and can initiate quick actions. This why you may have an overwhelming urge to put the pedal to the metal.

There is no wonder why so many creative, skilled celebrity birthdays fall under the sign of Aries. They are a force to be reckoned with and won’t stop until they get exactly what they want. There are a number of talented musicians, athletes, poets and actors included in our Aries celebrity roundup. From one of music’s best-selling artists Mariah Carey to the first gay artist to have a No. 1 record on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, these fiery signs are unstoppable.

Enjoy this gallery of our favorite fiery celebrities bringing the Spring spice into this next season below. Happy Birthday, Aries babies!

1. Chaka Khan

Source:Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan is a singer. She was born Mar. 23. 

2. Chris Bosh

Source:Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh is a basketball player. He was born Mar. 24. 

3. Aretha Franklin

Source:Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin was a singer and an activist. She was born Mar. 25. 

4. Teddy Pendergrass

Source:Teddy Pendergrass Music

Teddy Pendergrass was a singer and musician. He was born Mar. 26.

5. Diana Ross

Source:Diana Ross

Diana Ross is a singer and actress. She was born Mar. 26. 

6. Mariah Carey

Source:Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a singer and songwriter. Her “anniversary” is Mar. 27. 

7. Laura Harrier

Source:Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier is an actress. She was born Mar. 28. 

8. MC Hammer

Source:MC Hammer

MC Hammer is a hip hop artist. He was born Mar. 30. 

9. Brian Tyree Henry

Source:Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry is an actor. He was born Mar. 31. 

10. Quavo

Source:Quavo

Quavo is a rapper. He was born April 2. 

11. Karlous Miller

Source:Karlous Miller

Karlous Miller is a comedian. He was born April 2. 

12. Marvin Gaye

Source:Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye was a singer and musician. He was born April 2. 

13. Eddie Murphy

Source:actorskit

Eddie Murphy is a comedian and actor. He was born April 3. 

14. Maya Angelou

Source:Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou was a poet and activist. She was born April 4. 

15. Kelly Price

Source:certified throwback

Kelly Price is a singer. She was born April 4. 

16. Jill Scott

Source:Jill Scott

Jill Scott is a singer and songwriter. She was born April 4. 

17. Pharrell Williams

Source:Pharrell

Pharrell is an artist and producer. He was born April 5. 

18. Daniel Caesar

DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary Source:Getty

Daniel Caesar is an artist. He was born April 5. 

19. Sinqua Walls

Source:Sinqua Walls

Sinqua Walls is an actor. He was born April 6.

20. Billy Dee Williams

Source:Billy Dee Wiliams

Billy Dee Williams is an actor and novelist. He was born April 6. 

21. Bill Bellamy

Source:Bill Belamy

Bill Belamy is a comedian and actor. He was born April 7. 

22. Skai Jackson

Source:Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson is an actress. She was born April 8. 

23. Jazmine Sullivan

Source:Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan is a singer and songwriter. She was born April 9. 

24. Lil Nas X

Source:Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is an artist. He was born April 9. 

25. Summer Walker

Source:Summer Walker

Summer Walker is a singer. She was born April 11. 

26. Will Packer

Source:Will Packer

Will Packer is a film producer. He was born April 11. 

27. Ester Dean

Source:Ester Dean

Ester Dean is a singer and songwriter. She was born April 15. 

28. Chance the Rapper

Source:Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper is a rapper. He was born April 16. 

29. Akon

The Volume Anniversary Party Source:Getty

Akon is a singer, songwriter and executive. He was born April 16. 

30. Martin Lawerence

Source:Martin Lawerence

Martin Lawerence is a comedian and actor. He was born April 16. 

31. Tami Roman

Source:ashlynayersmua

Tami Roman is a tv personality, actress and director. She was born April 17. 

32. Ski Mask the Slump God

Source:Ski Mask The Slump God

Ski Mask the Slump God is a rapper. He was born April 18. 

33. Suge Knight

Source:suge.official

Suge Knight is a music executive. He was born April 19. 

