It’s Not Complicated: Avril Lavigne Partners With BeatBox Beverages, Launches New Pink Lemonade

Eight-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, designer, and philanthropist Avril Lavigne has announced her first ever alcohol partnership. The deal is with ready-to-drink cocktail brand BeatBox, The World’s Tastiest Party Punch. Avril’s 11.1% ABV Pink Lemonade special edition package will be available at tens of thousands of locations nationwide, including 7-Eleven, Kroger, Circle K, Casey’s, QuikTrip, and many other valued chain and independent retailers.

BeatBox’s partnership with Avril is the latest in their wider “Creator Series.” The BeatBox Creator Series partners the rapidly growing ready-to-drink cocktail brand with globally recognized tastemakers to create exclusive, uniquely designed flavors and packaging that are distributed through the brand’s large retail network.

“From the moment Avril told our team how she drinks a BeatBox before every studio session we knew this was a perfect fit for our growing Creator Series. The BeatBox Creator Series is where we partner with world renowned musicians like Avril Lavigne, as well as other large influencers and brands, to bring exciting new flavors and collectible packaging to our 45,000+ retail locations,” says Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing for BeatBox. “Partnering with Avril is going to unlock even more exciting opportunities for BeatBox as one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink cocktail brands in the US.”

Consumers across the country will have access to enter to win exclusive signed Avril Lavigne merchandise from their favorite retailers. Retail activations will also include custom Avril displays, lifesize Avril Lavigne cutouts, and a national sweepstakes to meet Avril in person.

Avril’s continued fame and success show no signs of slowing down, with over 100 million social media followers to-date, 8 Grammy nods, and 6 World Music Awards.

“The partnership with BeatBox felt right from the start – I have never come across a brand that was as committed to providing their fans with a truly memorable experience, specifically pegged to music, than the BeatBox Team,” said Avril Lavigne. Lavigne continues, “Every facet of the collaboration, down to my involvement with the design of the package itself, felt authentic and true to me. I am excited for people to see the new packaging, and let us know what you think!”

BeatBox Beverages, one of the fastest growing RTD brands of 2022, is currently available in more than 45,000 retail locations. The brand is the fastest growing alcoholic beverage brand on social media and reached over 6 million customers at festivals and events to date in 2022, with 100+ music festivals and events planned in 2023. Congrats to Avril on the partnership and the launch of her new drink!