Beautiful Photos Of The Talented Ayo Edebiri To Celebrate Her Birthday

Meet comedian, writer and actress Ayo Edebiri, who stars in FX’s original series The Bear. Edebiri has quickly become a fan-favorite in the popular drama series alongside many other popular series and films. The actress turns 28 years old today and we curated a special gallery of our favorite photos to celebrate Edebiri inside.

Edebiri’s breakout role in FX’s hit series The Bear, alongside Jeremy Allen White, has given her the momentum shine in countless productions. Edebiri portrays Sydney Adamu in The Bear, who is a passionate, hardworking, talented and personable chef who is trying to bounce back from her failed catering business by taking a job working with Carmy (White) at The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

She is a fast-rising writer and talent, who was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for in 2021. Edebiri is the new voice of “Missy” on “Big Mouth” and played “Hattie” in season two of the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, a role created specifically for her after she joined the writers’ room. Edebiri’s additional writing credits include Mulligan, Big Mouth, What We Do in the Shadows and Sunnyside.

The star has since guest starred in ABC’s beloved work place comedy “Abbott Elementary,” starred in the 2023 comedy film Bottoms, voice acted in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and played a lead in comedy film Theater Camp. Edebiri also appeared on Comedy Central’s Up Next and co-hosts the podcast “Iconography” with Olivia Craighead.

In a short amount of time, Edebiri has already made a name for herself in entertainment. The young Boston native attended New York University for her bachelor’s degree, and hit the ground running to make her dreams come true in television and film.

Be sure to catch Ayo Edebiri in literally everything.

