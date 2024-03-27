Subscribe
Entertainment

Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tracklist & Fans Share Their Theories Online

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

Beyoncé shared the tracklist for her new album, Cowboy Carter on social media today (Mar. 27). The follow up to her beloved Renaissance album reveals a nod to Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene,” and an appearance from country legend Willie Nelson. Fans have already started to dissect the tracklist with theories circulating on social media. Check it out inside.

Beyoncé announced the release of Act II: Cowboy Carter a few weeks ago. The project is set to be released this Friday, March, 29. Today, the award-winning singer revealed the tracklist with a graphic that is reminiscent to early “Chitlin Circuit” announcements. The vintage stylized poster features an extended title for the project: Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit.

Check out the tracklist announcement below:

Alongside Parton’s heartbreak classic “Jolene” and Willie Nelson’s appearance on a song titled “Smoke Hour,” Cowboy Carter will include her previously released singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Beyoncé has already made history with “Texas Hold ‘Em” as the first Black woman to ever top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her ninth chart topping single and the first since “Break My Soul” from Act I: Renaissance.

The forthcoming project also features songs titles including “Spaghetti,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Riverdance,” “Tyrant,” and “Dolly P.” Fans are curious and quickly diving into their own theories about the titles and artwork online.

Check out what fans are saying below:

1. Chitlin’ Circuit Inspiration

Source:BIacklsKing

2. The Signs Have Been Here All Along

Source:Yonce_ii

3. Beyoncé Covers The Beatles

Source:eilishfantasy

4. Theories Everywhere

Source:Fergyonce

5. Comment Your Theories Below

Source:gagamente

RELATED TAGS

beyonce Celebrity news Cowboy Carter
You May Also Like
Trending
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2024 5 items
Entertainment

Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tracklist & Fans Share Their Theories Online

Maxwell Press Photo
Music

We’re Fortunate: Maxwell Announces ‘The Serenade Tour’ With Special Guests Jazmine Sullivan & October London

Global Grind "G" logo
News

LOL WTF?! Man Live Tweets From Hospital After Dildo Accident (PHOTOS)

A young African-American woman is relaxing at home and using mobile phone
Quizzes

How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee
DoNotUse, Entertainment

Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend

Google Circle To Search Stills
Entertainment

Wow, That’s Innovative: Google Taps Naomi Campbell, Sha’Carri Richardson, Brent Faiyaz & Bronny James To Introduce New ‘Circle To Search’ Feature

Billboard Women In Music 2024 - Show
Celebrity

YEAH, JOE! GloRilla Goes Viral After Discussing Her White House Visit Live On CNN

Global Grind Logo G
News

WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother’s Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close