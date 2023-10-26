Bey-spiration: Beyoncé’s Halloween Looks Over The Years  

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The fun of Halloween truly begins when you can share the festivities with family and friends. Beyoncé’s Halloween costume transformation through the years proves that fact. Check out a gallery of Beyoncé’s Halloween looks over the years inside.

There’s a viral thread with all of Beyoncé’s Halloween costumes posted by social media user, @beyoncepress. The thread dates back to 2007, where the singer opted for a classic witch look alongside her friend’s Krispy Kreme uniform. It ends with last year’s adored Halloween family look, where she and her family transformed into “The Proud Family.” Beyoncé was both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama, because let’s not forget Queen Bey can do it all.

Beyoncé has had some great costumes throughout the years, but it’s obvious when Blue Ivy came into the picture, the Carters started taking Halloween festivities a bit more seriously. Do it for the kids! Out the gate, the iconic mother-daughter duo portrayed the legendary brother-sister duo, Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson in 2014. The costumes continued to level up as the years went on. Beyoncé had some family looks and other individual looks from their rendition of Coming to America in 2015 to the iconic Lil Kim looks she served in 2017 all on her own. One of our favorites and less talked about is when her and her hubby Jay-Z dressed as Olympians Flo Jo and Tommie Smith like the champions they are in real life.

Halloween can be such a fun time to channel a new character.

Find some Bey-spiration with Beyoncé’s Halloween looks throughout the years below: