TikTok Users Are Getting ‘Snatched’ To St. Louis Rapper Big Boss Vette’s New Single [Videos]

There’s a new beauty challenge on TikTok and it’s all thanks to St. Louis rapper Big Boss Vette’s braggadocious track “Snatched.” Check out the many TikToker’s joining the challenge inside.

Vette teased the track in March and officially released it a few weeks later. Since then, “Snatched” has gone on to rack up over 152k+ creations. The single has turned into the beauty industry’s favorite sound, using Vette’s bold yet fun lyrics to seamlessly transition from one look to the next.

The beauty transformation challenges are endless on the social media platform. However, Vette’s infectious hook has prompted creators to flaunt their glam makeup skills, graduation looks and elegant prom style in a major way.

Artist and Republic Records signee Big Boss Vette is joining in on the fun, interacting with the sound on her personal TikTok page. She can be seen participating in the transformation trend and demonstrating the fun, sensual choreography to the song.

Whether you’re celebrating becoming a recent graduate or attending prom, the trend is highlighting beauty transformations fit for everyone.

Big Boss Vette is well on her to becoming a more notable artist thanks to one viral TikTok sound. According to Republic Records’ website, Big Boss Vette asserts herself as a bright, blunt, and bold force for hip-hop with unapologetic bars, undeniable style, and a fiery flow of her own. The St. Louis rapper and singer lights up any room and instantly commands attention.

Be sure to support Vette’s new single “Snatched” and follow her on social media.

Check out a gallery of some of the beautys joining the TikTok challenge for Big Boss Vette’s single, “Snatched” below.