The Return Of The Prodigal Son: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

Meech returns to Detroit upon Colombian connect Loco’s request to pick up weight for BMF. The amount of weight is insurmountable for him to handle alone thus he solicits help from Terry and the Detroit team.

1. We Gone Be Alright Source:Starz The episode began with us finding out that Loco’s first shipment would be sent to an airport in Detroit. Meech told Loco that he would have Tee there to pick it up. Loco expressed that he didn’t trust Tee, which prompted Meech to volunteer himself to go to Detroit to make sure everything went right. Before he left Atlanta, he went home and checked in with Angel. After she told him about how she never had a real home, he told her that she was done hustling dudes, she needed to use all of her talent (and keep the money she gets from dancing) and that she could stay with him. The next day in Detroit at the restaurant, Tee is continuing to do his best to convince LaWanda that the CPS situation will be handled and no one will mess with their family. Once she leaves, Hoop approaches Tee about when their shipment will get in. To everyone’s surprise, Meech pops up. Meech hips Tee that he needs him to run distro. Tee doesn’t necessarily like the idea but Meech explains to him how Loco saved his life and this is their first delivery with him so they can’t mess it up.

2. Roll The Dice Source:Starz Detective Bryant made his way Detective Jin’s fathers’ restaurant to make sure she was okay after her shooting. She disgustedly told him that she was going to be looking into whatever BS he had going on. He responded by telling her she might want to reconsider because she helped tamper with evidence and he could tell. Jin let him know that she already replaced the coke that he was referring to. The conversation ended with Bryant telling her whatever she thinks he’s doing, he’s only doing for Kevin. Now back in Detroit, Meech linked up with Zoe and Tee Tee. They reminisced over Monique and Meech made sure to let Zoe know that he will always take care of her and Tee Tee no matter what. Meanwhile at the gambling spot, Tee and Markisha were trying to work some magic.

3. Henrietta Really Wild. Lmao Source:Starz Markisha knew that Boom had done some previous favors for Judge Darnell (who was present at the spot). She did her best to try and get him on board. When it didn’t necessarily go as planned, Tee intervened and upped the anti with some money. Before the judge could respond, Henrietta makes her way into the situation. She urges the judge not to work with them. Once the judge leaves, Henrietta lets Tee know that she knows it was him who messed up her shipment and she would kill him right there if not for house rules.

4. They Might Be On To Something Source:Starz At the Flenory residence, Lucille returns home from work to find Charles lifting weights in a beater. He tells her that he made her a plate to eat. It seem like Lucille is turned on by the kind acts. Bryant meets up with Henrietta and she alerts him that Meech is back in town. They concoct a plan where Bryant would do surveillance on Meech and follow him to their stash spot then Henri’s would come and kill them all and take the drugs. Henri was confident that if the plan worked out, her father would have no choice but to let her take over. Bryant makes it clear that he doesn’t want to get in the middle of what they have going on. Back at the police station, Jin and Cobie find out that the ambulance truck that was used to smuggle drugs the night of Jin’s shooting has been sold and head out to follow up with the buyer.

5. Change Of Plans Source:Starz When Meech arrives at the airport, he is surprised to find out that the shipment contains 2,500 bricks instead of 250. He makes a call to Tee to let him know what happened. The two call all the man power they can to help them pick up, deliver and distribute the weight in the 24 hours that they have. All while Meech is making plays (including getting a van from someone who works at the airport), he is unknowingly being watched by Detective Bryant.

6. “I Told You My Friends Were Coming Over” Source:Starz Nicole is at home with a group of friends (two guys and another girl) playing video games when Nicole returns home from work. She quickly tells the other kids that it’s time for them to go and specifically yells at Breeze when he flirts with Nicole before exiting the crib. Lucille continues by telling Nicole that her friends coming over doesn’t include boys.

7. Breeze Thinks He’s A Young Player. Lol Source:Starz

8. No Help. Hahahaha Source:Starz Meech uses the van he got from the airport worker and loads all of the bricks in there by himself while the pilot (Ian) watches. At the restaurant, Tee thanks Diesel for coming up to help them. He tells the guys that they’re selling double the weight for half the price on a one time basis. While he’s laying down the plan, the CPS worker walks in. Tee is able to keep up the front for long enough that she is satisfied and tells him that she’ll check in later. Once she leaves, Tee starts to give out orders and tells the crew to find as many drivers as possible. Meech and Ian pulled over because Ian had to use the restroom. While Meech was waiting for him, a cop car pulled in the lot and also Bryant showed up. Meech had to think fast. He called Ian to let him know what was going on. When Ian was coming out of the bathroom, he stopped and spoke to the cops for a second. It turns out that it was part of the plan. Once Ian got back to the car, the two of them watched as the police officers ended up arresting Bryant after they found a gun in his car. This allowed Meech and Ian to make their escape.

9. Here We Go Again. Smh Source:Starz Charles continued his attempt to make Luicille feel better by doing the drywall in the house that he had been neglecting for so long. In the midst of their conversation, an argument arises because Charles brought up the check he seen from Maurice. He mentions how it’s ironic that some man is always coming around interested in her when they’re separated. Lucille doesn’t want to hear it and shuts the argument down relatively quickly and reaffirms that she wants a divorce.

10. Plan Down The Toilet Source:Starz Henrietta is notified that Bryant isn’t picking up his phone. She doesn’t know that he was arrested by the cops and doesn’t seem to care when she declares that she told Bryant not to mess with her.

11. Stay Scheming Source:Starz While Henrietta was sick that her plan didn’t work, Meech and Tee are ecstatic that they got the drugs to a safe space without any police interruption. They go over their plan to get all the work gone and to get Loco his money in 24 hours, which includes a lot of drivers. They also briefly speak on Bryant getting arrested by the cops while he was staking out on Meech. Detectives Jin and Amberson follow up on the lead they got and have to subdue the suspect when he tries to run away. Markisha meets with judge from earlier in the episode and blackmails him into agreeing to help Terry.

12. It’s Getting Steamy Source:Starz Lucille makes her way over to Maurice’s office and grabs some pamphlets on sex, birth control, etc. for Nicole. While there, the two reminisce about their prom. Maurice then asks about Charles. Lucille speaks on him briefly but the conversation lowkey goes back to them. They share a moment when they hold hands but Lucille doesn’t feel right and quickly pulls back before leaving.

13. All In A Day’s Work Source:Starz Tee and Meech are relieved when everything works out how its supposed to with Loco’s shipment. The two discuss how they now know that they can move any amount of weight in any amount of time. After the plane takes off, Tee is about to leave to go dinner with Markisha but Meech tells him that Nicole cooked dinner for the family and he needs to be there. Tee still goes to spend time with Markisha after though. When he arrives, she tells him how she got the judge to help with his case. Of course Tee is thankful and shows her his appreciation.

14. Be A Better Sibling Source:Starz The family dinner goes a bit off the rails when Nicole decides that its the perfect time to air out all of her grievances including the way everyone treats her (especially the lying), how her brothers have multiple kids and are drug dealers, her father’s infidelity, Lucille’s relationship with Maurice and a host of other things. After she’s relegated to her room, Meech goes up to talk to Nicole. She expresses how she wants everybody to stop putting their bad behavior on her. After explaining why he’s still in the game (he said he would never let anybody determine his life), he promises to be a better big brother.

15. They Want That Old Thing Back Source:Starz After the commotion at the house, Lucille sneaks back to Maurice’s office. She finally lets him know that her and Charles are going through a separation. Maurice tells her that he has thought about her since she walked out of his life the first time. The tension rises to its height and the two begin kissing. Lucille stops it before it can go too far. Prior to her leaving though, Maurice tells her “It’s whenever she’s ready.”

16. Feeling Guilty? Source:Starz Lucille returns home to find all three of her kids in the living room playing video games. Once she gets upstairs, she runs into Charles coming out of the shower. When he asks her where she went, she tells him that she needed a breath of fresh air. He then asks her if she’s okay and she says yes…then no. Charles can sense something is off and tells her good night.

17. Trouble In Atlanta Source:Starz The episode ends with Roland coming over and telling Tee and Meech that he thinks he needs to step away to take care of his family. He’s surprised when they gladly tell him that it’s okay. Tee then tells Meech that he is going to go back to Atlanta with him to check out the operation in the South. Before Meech can get back to playing the game with his siblings and Roland, he steps aside to take a call. The call is from Stacks, who apologizes for how he popped off at Meech. Meech thinks things are all good but what he doesn’t know is that Stacks was in the car with Glock and they’re now working together to try and kill him (and Tee)