Detroit vs. Everybody: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

Meech officially relocates to Atlanta in search of expanding BMF. Terry remains in Detroit to maintain the BMF enterprise. Meech learns that the move to Atlanta will be full of pleasant and unpleasant surprises.

1. “I Can’t Lose You Too” Source:Starz The season started with us finding out that Markisha was hit in the shooting at the end of Season 2. Tee was right by her side as she was being rushed to the hospital. Terry (and Markisha herself for that matter) feared that she wouldn’t make it. He shared these sentiments with Lucille, Charles, Nicole and LaWanda once they arrived. LaWanda expressed her displeasure with Tee’s actions and even went as far as to say she hoped that Markisha died. Lucille didn’t hesitate to bring up how “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” basically saying Tee is just like his father. Nicole shared with her older brother that she didn’t wanna lose him, especially since Meech had moved to Atlanta. He assured her that he wouldn’t be going anywhere.

2. Meet Greeny Source:Starz After being referred by Goldie, Meech made his way to meet Goldie. Although his price was a bit high in Meech’s eyes, the two struck a deal where Greeny would help him set up shop (intros to locals, spots to clean his cash, etc). Their conversation was cut short when Meech got a call alerting him about what happened to Markisha and Tee. Meech urged his younger brother to calm down and to not handle the situation from his emotions. Tee wasn’t trying to hear it though. He explained that the streets would be watching to see how he handled the situation and he couldn’t seem weak. Meech reiterated how he held Tee not to mess with her in the first place which caused Tee to get angrier and hang up the phone.

3. Work Is On The Way Source:Starz Meech met a bunch of the players that his homeboy Ty Washington worked with at the strip club. Before they could get too acquainted, they peeped that Remi Ranson (the one who killed Ty and had smoke with him the last time he was in Atlanta. Meech and the guys wasted no time starting an all out brawl with Remi and his men, sending a loud and clear message. Afterwards, Meech explained how he had work on the way as they spoke. Stacks (2 Chainz), who was like an Uncle to Ty and the link to all his distributors didn’t want to work with Meech though. Although Stacks and his guys left, some of the remaining members of Ty’s crew hipped Meech to the local beefs of the city and vowed to stand beside him.

4. Holding It Down Source:Starz Once Markisha finally woke up, Tee promised that he would murk Saint for what he did to them. Despite Markisha expressing that Tee is all her and her boys have and she can’t imagine anything happening to him, Tee explained how he has a business and a crew that depends on him. He wanted to make it clear that no one can just take shots at his woman.

5. Red Dogs Source:Starz As Remi and Claude were interacting with the kids of the Techwood Home Projects where they lived, they were surprised by the Red Dogs (a police unit formed in the late 80s to clean up the streets before the 1996 Olympics). The acronym stood for Run Every Drug Dealer Out Of Georgia. They beat Remi and Claude badly in the middle of their projects.

6. Things Haven’t Gotten Better Source:Starz Lucille and Charles had a brief interaction that gave us hope that they could possibly get back together. That was until Lucille broke the news to Charles that she wanted to go through with their divorce. She also went on to tell him that she thought he should find somewhere else to stay. He responded by explaining that divorces take time and money and he’s not making enough to afford another place. Lucille told him that he could sleep on the couch because every time she sleeps with him, she can only think about him and Mabel’s past.

7. Good Guys Always Win, Right? Source:Starz Kevin is still in jail but we learn that Detective Bryant has put in a request for a bail hearing. Bryant told his son that they’ll let him out as soon as he gets a good lawyer (seems like cap). It’s obvious that the severity of the situation is weighing heavy on both of them and staying positive is the best option at the moment.

8. Very Tough Spot To Be In As A Parent. Smh Source:Starz Not only does Detective Bryant have to figure out how to get Kevin out of jail (before he gets sent to juvie), but he also might be having to figure a way to get himself out of some deep trouble. He and Detective Jin are both suspended from DRANO while they’re being investigated.

9. This Relationship Is Very Fractured Source:Starz Not only does Detective Bryant have to figure out how to get Kevin out of jail (before he gets sent to juvie), but he also might be having to figure a way to get himself out of some deep trouble. He and Detective Jin are both suspended from DRANO while they’re being investigated.

10. Nepo Baby Partner Source:Starz Detective Jin is introduced to her new partner, Detective Cobie Amberson. She is the daughter of the Councilman, which sparked Jin to make a comment about her only being there because of nepotism. Cobie explained that she doesn’t like entitled a**holes and that’s the reason she doesn’t talk to her parents anymore. Before they could get too deep into their backgrounds, Jin is ordered to go down and talk to Markisha at the hospital once she’s stable. Her superior were busy talking to the names that K-9 gave up when he got arrested, which didn’t include the Flenory’s. When Jin and Amberson got to Markisha, she wasn’t helpful at all. She refused to tell them anything except the fact that she’s only in the hopsital because of their previous actions.

11. A New Church Source:Starz After a long day at work, Lucille came home very frustrated. She expressed to Charles that it feels like every one knows their family’s business (at work and church). She continue by saying that she felt sick and tired of feeling judged and ashamed and that a new church home would give her the fresh start she desires. As her and Charles continued their conversation, Roland pulled up to deliver food and flowers to Lucille. Disgruntled by Roland having a key, Charles made sure to remind him that despite what he might have heard, it’s still his house. Before letting him out, he grabs the key back that Meech gave Roland.

12. Motion Source:Starz After his bricks finally touched down, Meech went back to make things right with Stacks. He sold him his work for $5000 less (per brick) than he usually sells to others as a family discount and to make up for Stacks taking care of Deanna and Ty’s kid since his death. He then went to meet up with Dice to deliver some work off to him. During their link up, Dice hipped Meech about Remi’s reputation in Atlanta and how they call him the Robin Hood of the Techwood Projects.

13. Change Locations Source:Starz Tee and Hoop had a quick reminisce session and discussed how many good times they had in the record store. Tee noted that the choice was Meech’s though and since he left, they should too.

14. We Family Now Source:Starz Meech’s call to Sterl earlier in the episode went a long way. Right after Hoop left the record store, Sterl pulled up and let him know that they had eyes on Saint (the one who shot at Tee and Markisha). An eager Tee was ready to ride on him but Sterl stopped him and let him know that him and the rest of his boys already got him out of the way. After Tee asked if Meech put him up to it, Sterl let him know that they have a zero tolerance policy and his beef is their beef since they’re family. Sterl also emphasized that top dogs like Meech shouldn’t be getting their hands dirty anymore. Although Tee still was thinking about his reputation and how him not taking the kill shot would make him look, Sterl vowed not to say anything.

15. Smoke In The City Source:Starz As Meech and Duffy waited in the car for Rip to bring them some money out, they were shocked when he was shot. A whole shootout between Meech, Duffy and Remi’s boys broke out. If it wasn’t for the Miami Killas stepping in, Meech and the boys might’ve not made it out, especially Rip. The MKs running out of ammo was the only reason they got away. Claude met up with Remi afterwards to tell him everything that just transpired. He also hipped him that Meech is making moves and he has eyes on him and his crew who are always at the club. Remi made it clear that Techwood was their hood and nobody was going to kick them out of it.

16. The Next Play Source:Starz Luckily for the boys, Rip made it through the shootout. After they toasted up, Meech shared his plans to get every man they have to get the work to Dice’s people. He also told the guys how he wants to meet with Glock (the Miami Killas leader) and call a truce so that they can get money together and get rid of Remi. Ironically enough, they decided that later that night, they were going to go to the same club Claude mentioned when talking to Remi.

17. Be Strong Source:Starz Unfortunately for Kevin, Detective Bryant couldn’t do anything in enough time before he was transferred to juvie. As the cops were escorting Kevin out, Bryant made his way in. He gave his son the best and most sound advice that he could give in the situation. He obviously knows that his son isn’t built for what he’s about to head into and it was eating him up inside.

18. Can’t Be Thinking Straight Source:Starz Once Terry made his way to the hospital, Markisha gave him the good news that she could leave. Terry then shared with her that Saint wouldn’t mess with them anymore and also that he had just put a deposit down on a big crib for them to stay in. Later at the Flenory home, as the family ate dinner that Meech provided, everyone was surprised to see Tee walk in…with Markisha.

19. “I’m Moving Out” Source:Starz He claimed that Markisha needed a safe place to sleep for the night. As one might expect, LaWanda was once again furious. She noted how she’s let a lot of stuff slide but this was too far. As Markisha and LaWanda began to argue, Tee stepped in. LaWanda ended up storming out with the bay, while Lucille had Nicole take Markisha up to Tee’s room. Charles and Lucille sat Tee down and told him that he needs to make sure he’s there for his kids and their mother. They also emphasized how ungodly it is to be lying and juggling two women. Tee told his parents that he has a lot of responsibilities and business to take care of and he can’t do it with them on his neck…so he was moving out.

20. Congrats On Your New Room Source:Starz Nicole thought it would be a perfect time to see if she could get her brother’s room when he moved out. Lucille declined and instead said that Charles would be taking the room. As he tried to interject, Lucille reminded him of what he said earlier in the episode about it still being his house as well.

21. Out With The Old, In With The New Source:Starz Detective Jin and Amberson got to Saint’s dead body and knew that Tee somehow retaliated but knew that proving it would be very difficult. After Jin asked Amberson to get the finger print kit, she grabbed two bricks that were lying down under the bed and hid them in her coat. Elsewhere at the record store, the gang saluted Tee for taking care of the Saint situation. He told them that he’d do the same thing for them as he looked at Sterl and they nodded in unison. He went on to let them know that he just copped a restaurant that would be their new spot.

22. Womb To The Tomb Source:Starz Tee stepped out for a quick second to talk to Meech, who also heard about Saint being taken care. Meech, as he’s done numerous times before, emphasized that he would always look out for his brother, no matter where they were.

23. The Vision Source:Starz The conversation continued as Meech sat and stared at the intersections of the highways. He explained to Tee that they link to every major city in the US. He confidently told Tee that he was going to make Atlanta party central and they were going to go national.

24. So Much For A Truce Source:Starz As Meech, Stacks, Duffy and their crew tried to walk in the club, they were stopped before they could even get to the door. Apparently Glock ordered that they not be let in. Meech took offense to it, especially when he seen that Glock’s men were strapped. Before they left, Meech told them to deliver the message to Glock that he was in town and he wasn’t going anywhere.

25. Warning Source:Starz As Meech and his boys were leaving, Remi and his gang pulled up on them. They dragged a body out of the car and laid it on the ground. Remi told Meech that he wasn’t welcomed down South and if he didn’t go back up North, they’d send him back in body bags. Meech didn’t blink and told them that he’d be waiting on them. At this moment, Meech realized that the Atlanta and Miami players played a different game than him…once again making it Detroit vs. Everybody.