Sanctuary: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

Jack the Rapper Weekend turns into chaos when Meech, Glock, the MK’s, and the Red Dogs collide. Meech is determined to foster BMF in Atlanta, starting by purchasing a home with the help of his father.

1. The Importance Of Music Source:Starz The episode begins with a flashback of Meech and Charles bonding over music. It shows how music has always played an integral part in their relationship and much it means to Charles. In the present time, Meech is surprised as he opens up the door to their trap spot as it’s literally being robbed. Later that night at the club, Meech confronts Angel about them being robbed and the situation with the Mexicans. She tells him that she didn’t say anything to anybody. As they’re talking, Grenny interjects and asks Meech if he has more money for him to clean. Meech responds and tells him that he had a minor setback. After Meech peeps some high rollers walk in the club, Grenny explains to him what the Jack The Rapper convention was.

2. “I Got Sh*t To Do” Source:Starz While at the restaurant, Hoop and Sterl break the news to Tee that Henri has stole some of their clients and workers. Before Tee can really figure out his next plan of action, he gets a call from Markisha. She tells him that she misses him and invites him to come over. Surprisingly, Tee turns her down and lets her know that he has things to do.

3. Rolexes Pawned Source:Starz Tina tells the guys that it probably was Remi’s people who robbed them. A pissed off Stacks isn’t trying to wait and speculate and asks Meech how he’s going to make things right. In addition to that, the crew wanted to know how they would move weight after being robbed. Meech tells them that he pawned some of his jewelry to get them some new work. Although everyone else seemed impressed by the gesture, Stacks wasn’t. He told Meech that he was done running with him. Duffy tells Meech that he can stay with him while he figures things out. Meech was thinking bigger though. He wanted to buy a mansion. Duffy warned him that it’s strict and he’ll need someone legit to sign for him. In Detroit, Tee’s men are talking to him crazy. They’re complaining about the work not being there yet and a whole bunch of other problems they had. About three of them walk out but Tee is able to keep Dizz on board. He tells him to keep his order in with Henri but then report back to him after he finds something out. Meanwhile, Bryant finally meets Henri. She gives him a job delivering a package for her. He tells her he’s down but she needs to make sure the car they take is one that the feds

4. Welcome To The A Source:Starz Meech flies in Charles from Detroit to have him sign for the new crib. Meech and Duffy show him the studio and we once again see how much excitement and joy music brings him. Back in Detroit, Lucille is at church with Estelle making sweets for the bake sale. Estelle asks about Maurice and when Lucille is going to let him take her out. Lucille responds and says that just because Charles couldn’t keep it in his pants, doesn’t mean she’s going to step out on their marriage since they’re technically still married. Estelle emphasizes how life is too short to waste time. Tee gets the scoop that Henri is using ambulances to deliver her work. He tells Hoop to go and make sure that the ambulance doesn’t deliver the package (if Henri’s customers don’t get their work, they’ll come back to BMF). Sterl tells Kutz (yes, the same Kutz that Jin and Amberson are on to) to go with Hoop. Jin and Amberson are actually still surveiling Kutz. While they wait for something interesting to happen, Jin asks Amberson if she’s ever been in a gun fight and she responds no. Amberson tells Jin that she isn’t afraid to die though. She explains how when she OD’d she saw the light. Jin reveals that her sister was beaten to death and hopes that she seen the same thing before she died.

5. Illegal Issues Source:Starz When it comes time for Charles to sign off on the crib for Meech, the two get into a heated argument. Charles feels some type of way about Meech falsifying information (his occupation, paystubs). The two can’t come to an agreement and Charles tells his son that he needs to sleep on it. Back in Detroit, as Bryant and Tuan are making the drop in the ambulance, Tuan is shot. As Bryant quickly gets out of the car, Kutz and Hoop try to shoot him. Jin and Amberson were right there as everything transpired. Once they get out of their car, Kutz and Hoop both take off running and Jin is shot by Tuan. Before he can take the kill shot on her, Bryant comes to her defense and kills him. Once he’s back with Henri, Bryant explains how BMF knew exactly where they would be and everything. Henri has Bryant tell her everything he knows about Tee.

6. Now Who Done Called CPS? Source:Starz Child Protective Services shows up at LaWanda’s mother’s house and lets them know that they got an anonymous call and they’re concerned about Terry Jr. Tee and LaWanda insist that TJ is fine and they’re responsible parents. The CPS worker alerts them that they’ll know more after the investigation goes to a judge. LaWanda immediately believes it was Markisha who vindictively called CPS but Tee doesn’t think it was her.

7. Concerned For Charles’ Safety Source:Starz Meech is a bit thrown off when Charles ends up at the Jack The Rapper convention, which Pops calls Family Affair. Meech warns his father that he should leave because it’s not the same convention that he’s used to it being. Charles tells Meech that he’s grown and sarcastically mentions how Meech cares about his well being now. The whole time they were talking, a mysterious man was watching the interaction. Tee went to Markisha to ask her if she made the call to CPS. She felt very disrespected by the accusation. She went on to explain how much she loves him and that she would never do anything like that to hurt him. Tee apologizes to her for accusing her.

8. Pipeline To St. Louis Loading Source:Starz Back at Jack The Rapper, Meech meets J Pusha (and his younger brother who is about to go pro) from St. Louis. Apparently Meech took care of their party favors at Platinum Palace the night he was talking to Greeny and seen them walk in. They discuss expanding and Meech coming to St. Louis to check them out.

9. Jack The Rapper Source:Starz While Meech and Charles were enjoying themselves at JTR, Lucille listened to Estelle. Her and Maurice went on a nice little date where he got her a snack that they used to eat as kids. Closer to the end of their time together, Maurice gives Lucille a check for her church. He tells her that he just wants to be in her life.

10. Colonial Records? Source:Starz While Charles is chilling, the mysterious man who was watching him and Meech earlier strikes up a conversation with him. He tells him that his name is Wisly Solomon and he works for Colonial Records. He continues by telling Charles that he might be the missing piece they need. Elsewhere in the convention, Meech smokes a blunt with a young Tupac Shakur. The two discuss the parallels of the dope game and the rap game. Back in the D, Hoop makes it back to the restaurant and tells Tee and Sterl what happened to him and Kutz. Sterl assures them that Kutz is solid and won’t say anything to the cops. Back at the convention, Tina hips Meech that the guy Charles is talking to is actually a Miami Killa. After approaching him, they find out that the guy was actually Glock, the leader of the MKs. The two have a heated talk, where Glock reveals that Greeny works for him. Tempers flare and a huge brawl breaks out. Charles even throws a few blows in the midst of all the chaos. The RED DOGS come in and escalate things further.

11. Realize What’s Important Source:Starz Tee shows Markisha his new apartment (he got it so that he could show CPS that TJ has a suitable environment to live in). After she gifts him with the flower he gave her in the previous season, the two start to reconnect a bit. Before it can get too steamy, they’re interrupted by Lucille knocking on the foor. Lucille lit into her son about his current situation and how he needs to get his head on straight. She explains how it was for her growing up in foster care and how he can’t let it happen to his own child. Back in Atlanta, Charles drives Meech home after the massive brawl. Charles is visibly pissed at how things ended up and asks Meech why he went if he knew how it would go down. Meech explains to his father that he went for the same reason he moved to Atlanta…he’s still chasing his dreams and makes it clear that he can be the first Flenory to control their own destiny. He further breaks down that he needs him to sign for the crib so he can stay safe while he’s there. Meech then vows to take care of Charles and Lucille like Charles did for their family when he was growing up. Back in Detroit, Tyson is hurting hard about Tuan being killed. Henri makes a promise that everybody who had something to do with Tuan’s death would have to pay for it. Greeny is down talking Angel badly back in Atlanta when he’s pulled out the car by Meech. Duffy and Meech proceed to beat him down for betraying them and setting them up. Meech leaves with Angel as Greeny spews threats at them from the ground. Angel goes back to Meech’s crib with him but says she must get back to Greeny soon because she isn’t anything without him. Meech implores her to take her power back and explains how a woman’s worth is in her heart and mind. After signing off on the house for Meech, Charles happily returns to Detroit. His joy is quickly taken away when Lucille updates him on Tee’s CPS situation. It gets worse when he pulls out a picture of him and Meech in front of the new crib that he wanted to show her and comes across the check that Maurice gave Lucille. The episode ends with Bryant visiting Kevin in juvenile. It looks like Kevin was either raped or beaten or both. Bryant tells his son that he’s going to get him the best lawyers possible but the whole time they’re interacting, a broken Kevin doesn’t utter a word. Tee catches up with Bryant outside of the jail. He offers the former police officer a deal to work with him and says if he doesn’t he’s going to get ran over. Bryant refuses Tee’s offer and says he’s staying with Henri’s team. It seems like a war is brewing.