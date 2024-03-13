Magic Makers: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

Meech focuses on expanding BMF into Atlanta while Terry balances maintaining BMF and his family in Detroit. Terry looks for ways to generate revenue for BMF, and Meech comes through with Colombian connects.

1. “Boom Is Still My Husband” Source:Starz The episode gets off to a very interesting start. After Tee successfully moves all of his things out of his parent’s house and is excited about moving in with Markisha, she tells him that she doesn’t think it’s safe for them to live together. Although it’s not what he wants to hear, Tee reluctantly tells Markisha that if she wants to take a break, it’s fine with him.

2. Plug Got Locked Source:Starz Tee was already in a relatively funky mood when him and Hoop seen some really bad news. Sina, their Colombian plug got arrested in Saint Martin and extradited back to Detroit after K9 gave him up. Meanwhile at the Flenory home, two suspicious Mexicans showed up to the front door claiming that they were looking for “Demitri.” After Charles told them they had the wrong house, they almost tried to force their way in but luckily Charles had a hammer in hand that made them stand down.

3. Who Are These Migos? Source:Starz Tee called Meech to hip him about the situation that transpired with Sina. Meech instructed his younger brother to try and see what he could find in Detroit while he did the same in Atlanta. As the two discussed their next move(s), a furious Charles walked into Tee’s new restaurant. He took the phone from Terry and snapped on his eldest son and warned him that next time he would give the Mexicans his number. Once Pops left, Meech and Tee discussed how ironic it was that two Mexicans pulled up to their crib on the same day that their plug got arrested. Instead of dwelling on the negativity of the situation, Meech urges Tee to find them a new plug.

4. Finding Solutions Source:Starz While talking to Duffy and Stacks, Meech shared his upcoming plans. He wanted to talk to Dice’s people to see if he could still tap into their pipeline. Also, he planned on meeting with Glock’s plug. He figured that if they’re both working for the same plug, Glock won’t have a choice but to end their war and let things just be about getting money.

5. Rock & A Hard Place Source:Starz For the first time in the series, we’re introduced to Kevin’s mother, Gloria. She’s upset that their son is in jail and blames Bryant for it. It’s a very telling conversation between the two. We find out that she ended up letting Kevin live with Bryant because she didn’t have time for him. We also see that Bryant is really going through tough times. This is extremely evident by him mentioning that he needs her help and her giving him money.

6. Can’t Judge A Book By Its’ Cover Source:Starz While at her father’s restaurant, Detectives Jin and Amberson discuss the little to no porgress they’ve made in the Saint murder case. Jin breaks down how people in the neighborhoods don’t help them because they feel like the police don’t help them. Jin is surprised when she introduced her new partner to her father and Amberson also speaks Mandarin. Literally two minutes before, Amberson made it known that Jin didn’t know her after Jin assumed that she wouldn’t get certain things because she was raised in the suburbs.

7. Painting Outside The Lines Source:Starz When her father asked her what happened to her previous partner, Jin told him that Bryant got caught painting outside the lines too much. Han responded by saying that sometimes painting outside the lines makes the picture more interesting.

9. Looking For A New Plug Source:Starz With K9 having the whole city on chill, Sterl tells Tee that he got them a meeting set up with a plug outside the city (the burbs). They weren’t the only ones looking for something new. We see Charles, Lucille and Nicole at a new church home. While Lucille is signing up for a community service event for her and Nicole, the parents catch her talking to a boy that apparently goes to her school and has been eyeing her.

10. Henrietta Is A Problem Source:Starz The new plug we’re introduced to is named Henrietta ‘Henri’ Andreas. Henri quickly shows that she’s not to be played with when she almost has to take a man out while they’re playing cards. As Tee introduces himself, Henri lets him know that she already knows who they are and how she admires how they move. When Tee tells her that they need work, she says she can 28 per ki. Tee thinks the number is too high. Her rebuttal was that it would only be a matter time of time before Tee’s clients started looking for. She always promises to throw in a pound of weed for every ki purchased. Tee reluctantly agreed but never shook her hands because they were both distracted by the entrance of Peaches. A little later in the episode, Tee comes face to face with the Mexicans who pulled up at his family’s house earlier in the episode. They again ask for “Demitri” to which Tee tells them that Meech lives in Atlanta now and he’s the new boss. He tells the Mexicans that if they want to connect with Meech, they need to make their way down South because he is no one’s errand boy.

11. So Much Cap In Terry Rap Source:Starz After seemingly breaking things off with Markisha, Tee makes his way back to LaWanda’s house. He tells his baby mother that he and Markisha have ended things and he wants to come back to live with her for a couple days because he realizes that nothing is more important than their family. Ironically enough, later on when Tee goes back to the Flenory household to get some clothes, he and Charles share a very heartwarming conversation. Tee tells his father that everything he’s ever done when it comes to the game was their family and although he knows his father judges him, Tee tells Charles he’ll never judge him for the ones he made. Charles tells his son that all the choices he makes impact the people he love and the people he loves. He continued by saying no matter how much love he gets from the game, it’ll never equal up to the love from his people. Elsewhere in Detroit, Detective Jin ran the plates of a car that was anonymously tipped off to them. It turns out that the car belonged to Kutz (a PA Boy). The PA Boys are outside of DRANO’s jurisdiction so they were allowed to go check up on the situation. Later on in the episode while they’re staking out, Amberson admits that she used to be on drugs. She hated her family and her life became hopeless so she did them to stay numb to everything.

12. In Need Of Information Source:Starz After Meech has Lucky connect him, Meech takes Angel out to dinner. Meech is honest and lets her know that he needs some information from her. She responds and lets him know that discretion is something that is important to her and she could get in huge trouble if she’s caught giving information. Once she realizes what Meech wants, she almost leaves but Meech stops her. They end up sharing a meal and getting to know each other much better. Angel shares some of her backstory and how she ended up in Atlanta and with Greeny. The two connect deeper when Meech genuinely shows an interest in her and she tells him that she’s met a lot of guys but he is different.

13. “You’re Different” Source:Starz Although Angel didn’t give up the plug’s name at dinner, she would eventually come around. At the strip club, Meech intervened when a rowdy guest was being a bit too aggressive with Angel. He beat the guy up until security took him out. This prompted Angel to give Meech a special dance to show her appreciation for what he had done. While dancing, she told him that the plug’s name was Santiago Dominguez. While this was all was happening, Greeny was jealously watching. We can’t forget that even though he has her hustling for him, Angel is still Greeny’s “girlfriend.”

15. Maurice Montclair Source:Starz At the community service event as Lucille gets on Nicole for grabbing tampons, we’re introduced to a high school friend of Lucille’s. Maurice Montclair is a doctor and the liaison of the event. It’s obvious from the first time Lucille sees him that she is attracted to him and there used to be something there. As the two adults talk, Nicole notices how her mother’s whole mood changes. Later on at the event while Nicole is talking to the boy from her school, Maurice comes back and offers to take Lucille out to dinner. She hesitantly declines the offer but it’s clear that she’s heavily considering it. We find out that Charles took Lucille from Maurice back in the day. Later that night, Lucille attempted to have a conversation about boys and being safe, etc. Nicole quickly realized that the advice her mother was giving was more relevant to her situation with Maurice than it was about her. Back at their home, Charles came into Lucille’s room and tried to give her a compliment but she quickly dismissed him. As soon as he left the room, she grabbed the card that Maurice gave her with his number on it and smiled a bit.

16. Desperate = Dangerous? Source:Starz Detective Bryant goes to an old friend, Frank “Blaze” Andreas and lets him know that he could use a favor. He tells Blaze that he needs good lawyers for his son and he can’t afford them. He mentions fast money and knows that Blaze has connections. After the two old friends play a game of chess, Bryant leaves. Blaze asks an older gentlemen, who is seemingly his mentor/older family member what he thought. The older guy responds that a desperate man can be a dangerous man.

17. BLAZE Is REALLY Plugged In Source:Starz Right after Bryant leaves, Henri walks in and we find out that Blaze is Henri’s father. He mentions how he heard that she was trying expanding. He goes on further to explain how everything she does reflects on him and she needs to show some self-control. He made sure she understoofd that she still carries his brand and she needs to respect. He ended the conversation by letting her know that he was sending her someone to work for her organization. Although she didn’t like it, her father didn’t seem to care and told her to let him know how the person does.

19. When The Plug Finds You > Source:Starz Meech and Duffy show up to “Santiago’s” house to find dead Miami Killas. As they were about to leave, someone calls Meech’s name. He tells them that his name is Loco, the meeting with Santiago was BS and they must go. He explains that he was Ty Washington’s plug. As Meech realizes that it was an ambush, shots get to firing. The Colombians make relatively quick work of the MKs. Loco explains that Sina didn’t snitch on them and he actually recommended him to Loco because of how fast he moved weight. Javier shares that they found him because of Terry. They then agree to start Meech off with 250 kis. Back in Detroit, Terry and the guys are pissed that they agreed to work with Henri. They discuss the fact that her father (Blaze) used to be a cop and his operation is strong. While in conversation, Meech calls Tee and lets him know what just happened. Meech solves Tee’s problem with Henri by basically letting him know that the new plug would be both of theirs. Tee and Sterl made their way to Henri to let her know that they wouldn’t be copping weight from anymore. She is upset because she feels like a deal is a deal. An arrogant Tee says something reminiscent to what she said to him earlier about all of her clients calling them. Directly after, Henri has sex with Peaches again. This time, she kills her in cold blood. As she shoots her, she tells her “I spoke to your plug. I’m in and you’re out. But I needed a plug with pure weight. So you thought we had a deal.”

20. Feds Fasho Watching Source:Starz In Atlanta, Duffy brings up how strange it is that Angel isn’t at the strip club and how he thinks she set them up with the MKs. While they were talking, Monique’s little cousin Tina shows up. Her and Meech lets her know that he’s proud of her and that she can call him for anything. Right after that, Greeny pops up and tells Meech that drinks are on the house. He mentions how he’s appreciative to Meech for taking care of Angel but it was obvious that he was being contradicting. Back in Detroit, Tee, Sterl and Hoop eat with LaWanda. In the midst of their meal, Kutz shows up and joins them. Detectives Jin and Amberson are getting footage of them the whole time. The episode ends with Meech and Loco sharing a drunk moment after the club the next morning. They both describe how hard it was for them growing up and how they were desperate. Loco told Meech that they were family and the two new business partners confessed their love for each other.