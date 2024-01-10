Subscribe
Lookin’ Like Wealth: Photos From ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Portrait Studio At The Los Angeles Premiere

Published on January 10, 2024

Anna Diop Jeymes Samuel Chase Dillon Chidi Ajufo Babs Olusanmokun Caleb McLaughlin at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Source: Erik Umphrey / Erik Umphrey

Last week (January 5th), some of the biggest names in the culture linked at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for the premiere of the upcoming film The Book of Clarence. Click inside to check out photos from the star-studded event!

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.

The film was written, directed and produced by Jeymes Samuel. Samuel is joined by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda as producers for the film. Garrett Grant served as an executive producer. The cast includes Stanfield, Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptist, with James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. If the all-star cast wasn’t enough, The Book of Clarence official soundtrack features music from Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z and more.

TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024. With there being so many big names attached to the film, it only makes sense that the premiere in Los Angeles was a spectacle. After the red carpet, the cast and some of our other favorite celebrities took some exquisite portrait photos. Check them out below!

1. RJ Cyler, Nicholas Pinnock, Anna Diop & Caleb McLaughlin

RJ Cyler Nicholas Pinnock Anna Diop Caleb McLaughlin at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

2. Eric Kofi-Abrefa

Eric Kofi-Abrefa at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

3. The One & Only Seal

Seal at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

4. Genesis, Karrueche Tran & Erin Patterson

Genesis Karrueche Tran Erin Patterson at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

5. Elliott Wilson

Elliott Wilson at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

6. Babs Olusanmokun & Anna Diop

Chidi Ajufo Babs Olusanmokun Anna Diop at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

7. Saint John

Saint John at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

8. Fashion Icon June Ambrose

June Ambrose The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

9. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

10. June x 2

June Ambrose at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

11. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

12. That Smile >

Kelly Rowland at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

13. James McAvoy

James McAvoy at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

14. Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

15. Caleb McLaughlin, David Oyelowo, Marianne Jean Baptiste & Chidi Ajufo

Caleb McLaughlin David Oyelowo Marianne Jean Baptiste Chidi Ajufo Babs Olusanmokun at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

16. Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji at The Book Of Clarence Portrait Studio Portrait Studio at the Los Angeles Premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Source:Erik Umphrey

