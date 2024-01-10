Lookin’ Like Wealth: Photos From ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Portrait Studio At The Los Angeles Premiere

Last week (January 5th), some of the biggest names in the culture linked at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for the premiere of the upcoming film The Book of Clarence. Click inside to check out photos from the star-studded event!

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.

The film was written, directed and produced by Jeymes Samuel. Samuel is joined by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda as producers for the film. Garrett Grant served as an executive producer. The cast includes Stanfield, Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptist, with James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. If the all-star cast wasn’t enough, The Book of Clarence official soundtrack features music from Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z and more.

TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024. With there being so many big names attached to the film, it only makes sense that the premiere in Los Angeles was a spectacle. After the red carpet, the cast and some of our other favorite celebrities took some exquisite portrait photos. Check them out below!