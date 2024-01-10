Lookin’ Like Wealth: Photos From ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Portrait Studio At The Los Angeles Premiere

Last week (January 5th), some of the biggest names in the culture linked at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for the premiere of the upcoming film The Book of Clarence. Click inside to check out photos from the star-studded event!
From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.
The film was written, directed and produced by Jeymes Samuel. Samuel is joined by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda as producers for the film. Garrett Grant served as an executive producer. The cast includes Stanfield, Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptist, with James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. If the all-star cast wasn’t enough, The Book of Clarence official soundtrack features music from Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z and more.
TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024. With there being so many big names attached to the film, it only makes sense that the premiere in Los Angeles was a spectacle. After the red carpet, the cast and some of our other favorite celebrities took some exquisite portrait photos. Check them out below!
1. RJ Cyler, Nicholas Pinnock, Anna Diop & Caleb McLaughlinSource:Erik Umphrey
2. Eric Kofi-AbrefaSource:Erik Umphrey
3. The One & Only SealSource:Erik Umphrey
4. Genesis, Karrueche Tran & Erin PattersonSource:Erik Umphrey
5. Elliott WilsonSource:Erik Umphrey
6. Babs Olusanmokun & Anna DiopSource:Erik Umphrey
7. Saint JohnSource:Erik Umphrey
8. Fashion Icon June AmbroseSource:Erik Umphrey
9. Kelly RowlandSource:Erik Umphrey
10. June x 2Source:Erik Umphrey
11. Teyana TaylorSource:Erik Umphrey
12. That Smile >Source:Erik Umphrey
13. James McAvoySource:Erik Umphrey
14. Shameik MooreSource:Erik Umphrey
15. Caleb McLaughlin, David Oyelowo, Marianne Jean Baptiste & Chidi AjufoSource:Erik Umphrey
16. Yvonne OrjiSource:Erik Umphrey
-
WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother's Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
A Laughing Matter: Recalling Katt Williams' Hilarious "Beef" With Dave Chappelle + Reactions From The Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
AT&T Rising Future Makers Presents The Futurist
-
The AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase Is Now Open: HBCU Students, Enter For A Chance To Win $5,000
-
Young, Black and Gifted: Meet the 2023 Class of AT&T Rising Future Makers
-
The Lip Bar CEO Melissa Butler Discusses the Importance of Mentorship with Current HBCU Student
-
A Brighter Future for Black Women in STEM: Kimberly Bryant and HBCU Student Cadence Patrick Are Making It Happen