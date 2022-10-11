Dirty 30 Looks Good On Cardi B: Celebrate Cardi’s Birthday With Her Sexiest Photos

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Cardi B celebrates her 30th birthday, looking hotter than ever. Dirty 30 looks good on her! Check out the sexiest photos of the award-winning rapper inside.

Cardi is still on top of her game, leading amongst the female rap dominion. Though she hasn’t released a project since her 2018 album “Invasion of Privacy,” the entertainer has debuted her own Facebook Watch series “Cardi Tries,” launched her own sneaker and apparel collection with Reebok, and continues to be a voice for her generation. Cardi B recently hopped back in the booth for Glorilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” which opened at No. 9 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Even during her brief hiatus from music, Cardi used her time to impact and support her communities. She recently gave back to her high school in Washington Heights, New York and contributed to the victims affected by the Bronx fire.

Aside from getting to the bag and utilizing her platform to advocate for Black, Brown and women’s rights, Cardi has remained focused on being the best mom of two adorable children and a loving wife to her husband and rapper Offset.

We stan the Libra queen, Cardi B! She makes undeniable, top-charting music, rides for her family, supports her community and still manages to get looks off. Cardi makes time to serve her people and her haters. Fans can expect her flaunting one of her many Birkin bags in head to toe designer, prancing and posing around her million dollar mansion.

The luxury, the glamour and the vibes! Happy dirty 30, Cardi. Check out her sexiest photos below to celebrate!