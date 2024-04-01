Subscribe
Here’s How Celebrities Like Keke Palmer, Ciara & More Celebrated Easter This Year

Published on April 1, 2024

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Happy Easter to all who celebrate! Over the weekend, celebrities gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday. Check out a gallery with photos from their elaborate and luxurious celebrations inside.

Stars like Ciara, Keke Palmer, and Victoria Beckham shared their Easter celebrations on social media.

Easter, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a Christian festival and cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. The holiday is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of Jesus’ burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.

In Western society, families gather their children for Easter themed gatherings that involve Easter egg decorations, Easter egg hunts, and Easter bunnies. There’s meaning behind each of these traditions. For example: Eggs represent new life and rebirth, and it’s thought that this is how the ancient custom became an integral part of Easter celebrations. In the medieval period, eating eggs was forbidden during Lent (the 40 days before Easter) so on Easter Sunday, tucking into an egg was a real delight.

Celebrities go above and beyond for their little loved ones to celebrate the occasion. This year celebrity families like Palmer and her son, Leo, posted creative photos perfectly in theme. While the Beckhams enjoyed some time near the water with their Easter bunny ears.

However you like to celebrate, the most important part of the festivities is spending time with family.

Check out how the stars celebrated Easter this year below:

1. The Wilsons

Source:Ciara

2. Keke Palmer & Little Leo

Source:Keke

3. Next Gen of Kardashians

Source:Khloe Kardashian

4. The Beckhams

Source:Victoria Beckham

5. Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi

Source:Bre Tiesi

6. Kris Jenner Reminiscing

Source:Kris Jenner

