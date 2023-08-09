Hip Hop’s 50th Celebration Continues With Limited Edition MetroCards Featuring LL Cool J, Pop Smoke & Cam’ron

Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary continues with commemorative MetroCards thanks to The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). Artists like LL Cool J, Pop Smoke and Cam’ron are part of the limited edition cards. Read more about this special collaboration and check it out inside.
Last Friday (Aug. 4), MTA announced commemorative MetroCards will be available throughout the subway system as part of a collaboration with Universal Music Enterprises and Hip Hop At 50 – Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop: A Legacy of Rhythm, Revolution, and Soul.
Only 40,000 MetroCards featuring portraits of New York Hip Hop icons LL Cool J and Pop Smoke became available for purchase on Saturday, August 5 on a first come, first serve basis.
These two specialty cards were only available at select stations:
- LL Cool J: Forest Hills
- Pop Smoke: Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy and New Lots Av
Cards are only available to purchase at MetroCard vending machines, which accept credit and debit cards as well as cash.
The next 40,000 MetroCards, featuring New York Hip Hop legends Rakim and Cam’ron, will be available later this month:
- Rakim: Systemwide
- Cam’ron: Systemwide
The limited edition versions of the transportation fare payment cards went on sale Saturday, highlighting the artists who were born and raised, using the same subways their specialty MetroCards will be sold.
LL Cool J was born in Queens. While the late rapper Pop Smoke was born and raised in Brooklyn. Rakim reps Long Island and Cam’ron was born and raised in East Harlem.
This special collaboration shows how influential Hip Hop is to the city of New York and the world at large. These artists continue to inspire the next generation of Hip Hop artists and have impacted music and pop culture.
Now, Hip Hop fans have an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Hip Hop and collect the special limited edition MetroCard to pass down to future generations.
Read more about out the limited edition MetroCards here.
-
Basketball Legend God Shammgod Inspires Son and Next Generation of Players
-
Former Professional Basketball Player God Shammgod Doesn't Let Pain Slow Down His Game
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
Sinéad O'Connor Shaved This Rap Group's Logo In Her Head To Protest 1989 Grammys
-
WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother's Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)
-
20 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Nipples (NSFW PHOTOS)