Celebrities Who Traded In Their Fame To Live Regular Lives [Gallery]

A few weeks ago singer Lana Del Rey went viral after taking a shift as a serve at a local Alabama Waffle House. Fans aren’t sure why the singer left her artist career behind to pursue hospitality, but it made us think about all the celebrities who have left behind fame for a normal life. Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrities who traded in their superstardom for regular jobs inside.

Lana Del Rey was spotted in Florence, Alabama doing a number of normal human activities such as a Starbucks run, a nail salon visit and grabbing a box of pizza. The singer’s most unusual sighting yet was serving customers at Waffle House, sporting the sky blue uniform. Several social media posts circulated the Internet three weeks ago where the “Summertime Madness” singer is seen serving and taking photos with eager fans. The icing on top is that she even had her own name tag, which affectionately read: “Lana.”

So is Lana Del Rey done with music for good? Her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, dropped back in March. Del Rey is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco in August, but has no other performances scheduled in the South or surrounding areas.

Maybe she left fans a little clue in one of her songs. In the second verse of her song “Paris, Texas,” from the new album, Lana says: “I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand / Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama.”

It could likely be a little method acting work happening in Florence or maybe Lana Del Rey just needed a taste of regular life for a moment. Either way, fans hope there’s a little more music left to give.

Lana’s whereabouts made us think about all of the celebrities who left behind their “glamorous” lives for regular jobs.

Check out a gallery of celebrities who traded in their fame for normalcy below: