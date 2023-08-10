Subscribe
Celebrities Who Traded In Their Fame To Live Regular Lives [Gallery]

Published on August 10, 2023

Lana Del Rey Performs At L'Olympia

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

A few weeks ago singer Lana Del Rey went viral after taking a shift as a serve at a local Alabama Waffle House. Fans aren’t sure why the singer left her artist career behind to pursue hospitality, but it made us think about all the celebrities who have left behind fame for a normal life. Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrities who traded in their superstardom for regular jobs inside.

Lana Del Rey was spotted in Florence, Alabama doing a number of normal human activities such as a Starbucks run, a nail salon visit and grabbing a box of pizza. The singer’s most unusual sighting yet was serving customers at Waffle House, sporting the sky blue uniform. Several social media posts circulated the Internet three weeks ago where the “Summertime Madness” singer is seen serving and taking photos with eager fans. The icing on top is that she even had her own name tag, which affectionately read: “Lana.”

So is Lana Del Rey done with music for good? Her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, dropped back in March. Del Rey is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco in August, but has no other performances scheduled in the South or surrounding areas.

Maybe she left fans a little clue in one of her songs. In the second verse of her song “Paris, Texas,” from the new album, Lana says: “I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand / Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama.”

It could likely be a little method acting work happening in Florence or maybe Lana Del Rey just needed a taste of regular life for a moment. Either way, fans hope there’s a little more music left to give.

Lana’s whereabouts made us think about all of the celebrities who left behind their “glamorous” lives for regular jobs.

Check out a gallery of celebrities who traded in their fame for normalcy below:

1. Geoffrey Owens

SAG-AFTRA Foundation honors Lady Gaga and Harrison Ford, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Nov 2018 Source:Getty

Geoffrey Owens bagged groceries at Trader Joe’s after starring on “The Cosby Show.”

2. Dylan Sprouse

Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship Store Reopening Source:Getty

After rising to fame on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” Dylan Sprouse attended NYU and opened a meadery in Brooklyn.

3. Danielle Fishel

Creative Arts Emmy's Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Sep 2016 Source:Getty

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel worked as a gift-wrapper at a Bloomingdale’s store in Newport Beach, California while going to college after the show ended.

4. Carrie Henn

Fandom Invasion Cosplay Convention Source:Getty

Aliens star Carrie Henn became a teacher instead of pursuing an acting career.

 

5. Jennifer Stone

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

Stone, who played Harper on Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” is now an emergency-room nurse.

6. Erik von Detten

"The Princess Diaries" premieres in LA Source:Getty

von Detten stole the hearts of teens everywhere thanks to his roles in Escape to Witch Mountain, Brink! and The Princess Diaries. However, after last acting credit in 2010 (a voiceover in Toy Story 3), von Detten decided to pursue a career in the financial industry. 

7. Kevin Jonas

The 94th Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

The oldest Jonas Brother owned and operated his own construction company in New Jersey during The Jonas Brothers’ eight-year hiatus. Kevin also became the co-CEO of The Blu Market, an influencer marketing company.

8. Peter Ostrum

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Source:Getty

Ostrum made his acting debut as Charlie Bucket in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,which was his only onscreen role. After graduating from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1984, Ostrum went on to become a veterinarian.

9. Ross Bagley

Opening Party for "Circus Vargus" Source:Getty

The former child star, known for his roles as Buckwheat in The Little Rascals and Nicky Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” now works as a real estate agent in Los Angeles.

 

10. Amanda Bynes

2005 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party Source:Getty

Amanda Bynes, who starred on “The Amanda Show,” became a fashion student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

11. Mara Wilson

Source:Getty

Mara Wilson, who played the titular character in Matilda, is now a writer.

