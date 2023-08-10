Celebrities Who Traded In Their Fame To Live Regular Lives [Gallery]

A few weeks ago singer Lana Del Rey went viral after taking a shift as a serve at a local Alabama Waffle House. Fans aren’t sure why the singer left her artist career behind to pursue hospitality, but it made us think about all the celebrities who have left behind fame for a normal life. Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrities who traded in their superstardom for regular jobs inside.
Lana Del Rey was spotted in Florence, Alabama doing a number of normal human activities such as a Starbucks run, a nail salon visit and grabbing a box of pizza. The singer’s most unusual sighting yet was serving customers at Waffle House, sporting the sky blue uniform. Several social media posts circulated the Internet three weeks ago where the “Summertime Madness” singer is seen serving and taking photos with eager fans. The icing on top is that she even had her own name tag, which affectionately read: “Lana.”
So is Lana Del Rey done with music for good? Her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, dropped back in March. Del Rey is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco in August, but has no other performances scheduled in the South or surrounding areas.
Maybe she left fans a little clue in one of her songs. In the second verse of her song “Paris, Texas,” from the new album, Lana says: “I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand / Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama.”
It could likely be a little method acting work happening in Florence or maybe Lana Del Rey just needed a taste of regular life for a moment. Either way, fans hope there’s a little more music left to give.
Lana’s whereabouts made us think about all of the celebrities who left behind their “glamorous” lives for regular jobs.
Check out a gallery of celebrities who traded in their fame for normalcy below:
1. Geoffrey OwensSource:Getty
Geoffrey Owens bagged groceries at Trader Joe’s after starring on “The Cosby Show.”
2. Dylan SprouseSource:Getty
After rising to fame on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” Dylan Sprouse attended NYU and opened a meadery in Brooklyn.
3. Danielle FishelSource:Getty
“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel worked as a gift-wrapper at a Bloomingdale’s store in Newport Beach, California while going to college after the show ended.
4. Carrie HennSource:Getty
Aliens star Carrie Henn became a teacher instead of pursuing an acting career.
5. Jennifer StoneSource:Getty
Stone, who played Harper on Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” is now an emergency-room nurse.
6. Erik von DettenSource:Getty
von Detten stole the hearts of teens everywhere thanks to his roles in Escape to Witch Mountain, Brink! and The Princess Diaries. However, after last acting credit in 2010 (a voiceover in Toy Story 3), von Detten decided to pursue a career in the financial industry.
7. Kevin JonasSource:Getty
The oldest Jonas Brother owned and operated his own construction company in New Jersey during The Jonas Brothers’ eight-year hiatus. Kevin also became the co-CEO of The Blu Market, an influencer marketing company.
8. Peter OstrumSource:Getty
Ostrum made his acting debut as Charlie Bucket in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,which was his only onscreen role. After graduating from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1984, Ostrum went on to become a veterinarian.
9. Ross BagleySource:Getty
The former child star, known for his roles as Buckwheat in The Little Rascals and Nicky Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” now works as a real estate agent in Los Angeles.
10. Amanda BynesSource:Getty
Amanda Bynes, who starred on “The Amanda Show,” became a fashion student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.
11. Mara WilsonSource:Getty
Mara Wilson, who played the titular character in Matilda, is now a writer.
-
Basketball Legend God Shammgod Inspires Son and Next Generation of Players
-
Former Professional Basketball Player God Shammgod Doesn't Let Pain Slow Down His Game
-
WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother's Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
Sinéad O'Connor Shaved This Rap Group's Logo In Her Head To Protest 1989 Grammys
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)
-
20 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Nipples (NSFW PHOTOS)