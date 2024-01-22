Subscribe
A Legacy Of Laughs: Highlighting Our Favorite Sketches From ‘Chappelle’s Show’

Published on January 22, 2024

Dave Chappelle Performs Midnight Pop-Up Show

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

One of the funniest shows we’ve ever seen premiered 21 years ago today (January 22). Click inside to check out some of the best sketches from the groundbreaking series!

Dave Chappelle is and will always be a household name in comedy. The Washington, D.C. native got his start studying theater arts at the Duke ellington School of the Arts, where he graduated in 1991. Upon graduating, he moved to New York City to pursue his comedy career. Chappelle has often noted that being booed off stage while performing at Harlem Apollo Theater’s “Amateur Night” gave him the courage to continue his show business aspirations.

It’s a good thing that he kept going. In 1992, Chappelle started to gain critical and popular acclaim for his performance on Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam on HBO. His popularity began to grow so much that he became a regular on late-night television shows (including David Letterman, Howard Stern and Conan O’Brien). Over the next couple of years, he continued working on his stand-up career while also appearing in films and sitcoms. He got his biggest break to date in 1996 when he appeared in The Nutty Professor. Two years later, he and Neal Brennan co-wrote the 1998 stoner comedy Half Baked (in which Chappelle also starred). In 2000, Chappelle recorded his first hour-long HBO special Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly. He appeared in Undercover Brother in 2002 before turning his focus to the show that would launch him into unquestioned superstardom.

After reuniting with co-creator Neal Brennan, Chappelle debuted his weekly sketch comedy show on Comedy Central called Chappelle’s Show in 2003. The show parodied many aspects of American culture, including racial stereotypes, politics and pop culture. The show also featured musical performances from various hip-hop and soul artists. The show’s popularity skyrocketed to new heights so much that Comedy Central’s parent company Viacom offered Chappelle a $55 million (Dave would get a share of DVD sales) contract to continue production of Chappelle’s Show for two more years while allowing him to do side projects. Unfortunately, Chappelle started to become frustrated with the direction the show was going (and the entertainment industry’s tone deaf-ness to Black entertainers and viewers) and ended up walking away from it all.

Although the show coming to an end was sad for a lot of people, the laughter and iconic moments Chappelle’s Show gave viewers will never be forgotten or duplicated. To celebrate its legacy, check out a gallery of the best sketches from the legendary show.Slide in the comments and let us know which ones are your favorites and if you think we forgot any!

1. Popcopy

Source:Comedy Central

2. Home Stenographer

Source:DJPsyK

3. Frontline: Clayton Bigsby

Source:Comedy Central

4. Wrap It Up

Source:Comedy Central

5. Tyrone Biggums Classroom Visit

Source:Comedy Central

6. “Roots” Outtakes

Source:Comedy Central

7. Reparations 2003

Source:Zenzele Nikwe

8.

Source:Comedy Central

9. The Mad Real World

Source:Comedy Central

10. Wu-Tang Financial

Source:Comedy Central

11. The Player Hater’s Ball

Source:Comedy Central

12. R. Kelly’s “Piss On You” Music Videos

Source:Comedy Central

13. Fisticuff

Source:Comedy Central

14. Trading Spouses

Source:Comedy Central

15. Make A Wish

Source:The JayRey Show

16. And-1 Videos

Source:foyah

17. Samuel Jackson Beer

Source:Said Bee

18. The Racial Draft

Source:Comedy Central

19. The Niggar Family

Source:Comedy Central

20. What Makes White People Dance

Source:Comedy Central

21. Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories: Rick James

Source:Comedy Central

22. Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories: Prince

Source:Comedy Central

23. When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong

Source:Comedy Central

24. Paul Mooney

Source:Comedy Central

25. I Know Black People

Source:Comedy Central

26. Dave Gets Oprah Pregnant

Source:Comedy Central

27. Kneehigh Park

Source:Comedy Central

28. Making The Band

Source:Comedy Central

29. The Wayne Brady Show

Source:Comedy Central

30. Black Bush

Source:Comedy Central

Celebrity news chappelle's show Dave Chappelle
