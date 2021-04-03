18 Times City Girls Were The Baddest, PERIOD.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The City Girls are going viral again, but that’s nothing new.

This week, the two rap beauties had fans talking after a spicy IG Live session. Lil Uzi Vert hopped on JT’s Live and seemed to get into a bit of an argument with the other half of City Girls, Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha. Caresha attempted to cut the conversation short, saying they don’t have to be friends, but JT’s boo insisted on creating a spectacle. Watch below.

Uzi and JT went on to say that everybody was just playing around on Live, but Caresha’s man Southside wasn’t feeling the viral exchange. Southside got on IG Live, threatened Uzi and revealed Uzi would’ve been robbed by Offset had he not intervened… allegedly. “I promise you I’mma punch your teeth out your mouth. Don’t say nothing else, n*gga. Nothing else to my b*tch, n*gga,” Southside said, in part. See that below.

If you follow the City Girls online, you can’t help but notice how bad they are — and we love that they don’t mind flaunting it. Get into some of their best photos over the years below. We’re hoping their men are able to keep the peace moving forward.

