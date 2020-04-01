Wepaaa! 25 Insanely Gorgeous Photos Of Emily B’s Daughter, Taina Williams

Emily B‘s daughter, Taina Williams, is extremely beautiful — there isn’t any denying that and Taina has zero qualms about hitting instagram to flaunt it.

In the photo up top, for example, she’s seen sporting a Fashion Nova ‘fit, a black cut-out bikini that showed off ALL her curves. In what was definitely a second flex, she captioned the sexy pic “Open water my location is remote 📍.” Whew!

The 22-year-old has been dating rapper G Herbo and in case you missed it, they made headlines when Herbo’s ex, Ari, claimed he cheated with Taina. Emily B ended up getting in the middle of the drama to defend her daughter…

“Wait what? If anyone understood your situation it was me,” she wrote after Ari claimed Emily had been spreading lies about her. “I told you that your anger was misplaced. I also told you that I understood you. I have never had a conversation or met Herb in my life till this day. Why on Earth would you tell millions of people that I lied on you? I called you and had a heart-to-heart convo with you. In fact, when I called you she didn’t even know. I told you I walked around with a lot of bitterness and hate in my heart for years but it didn’t hurt them, it only hurt me. Taina doesn’t know you or ever even talked [to] you… so based off an assumption her character has been tarnished. You have never even tried to reach out to her but you run to the internet.”

Whew. Seems like the Bustamante-Williams family is since over all the drama, though, and living good. Peeps more pics of Taina below and join us in wishing her a happy, happy birthday!