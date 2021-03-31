‘Respectfully Justin,’ Derrick Jaxn, & More: A List Of The Most Viral Moments From March 2021

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

2021 continues to give 2020 a run for its money and then some. From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry putting the Royal Family through the wringer to fans witnessing the swift demise of Saweetie and Quavo’s cute coupledom, March turned out to be a rollercoaster month full of moments we truly did not expect. Below are 10 of the most viral events of the last 31 days. Brace yourself.

1. Coming 2 America

After waiting decades, Coming To America fans finally got the sequel they’d been looking forward to. The follow-up saw Eddie Murphy reprise his role as Prince Akeem, as he was crowned King and headed back to Queens, NY to find the illegitimate son he unknowingly fathered in the first movie. Hilarious and timely, the film was full of teachable moments, big belly laughs, and Black Girl Magic. The all-star cast truly did its thing, but of course not everyone thought the second installation lived up to the 1988 classic.

Check out some of the earliest reactions to the the new flick here and let us know what you thought.

2. Oprah Interviews Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

After teasing her tell-all interview, Oprah Winfrey’s shocking conversation with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally aired, leaving the world stunned. With no question off-limits, the royals talked about what led to their decision to take a step back from (not drop) their royal duties and more. Meghan talked about not receiving any help (even when her mental health deteriorated) and family members expressing their concerns over what her child’s skin tone would be, once born. They also revealed their child was to receive no royal title or security, despite ongoing threats and being born into the royal family.

Meghan also set the record straight about a rumor that she made Kate Middleton cry, saying that, in fact, it was Kate who made her cry.

3. Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé’s 2021 Grammys Takeover

After a ton of controversy surrounding the Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé showed up and showed out. Meg won three Grammys, one of which she shares with Bey for their hit “Savage” remix. And, with four wins that night and 28 total, Bey made history as the most Grammy-awarded singer ever (male or female).

Not only did Beyoncé win several times over, her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter took home the ‘Best Music Video’ award for “Brown Skin Girl.”

There was also a ton of talk (and hate) surrounding Meg and Cardi B’s viral performance of “WAP” … if you missed it, watch them kill the stage here.

4. The Atlanta Spa Shootings

Earlier this month, eight people were killed in three Atlanta massage parlor shootings. Six of those targeted were Asian women, making the attack (reportedly carried out by a 21-year-old white man) an obvious hate crime. Still, authorities debated the alleged shooter’s motives. Meanwhile, celebrities and public figures began speaking out as the news surfaced and #StopAsianHate trended online.

As we previously mentioned, crimes against the Asian American community have increased tremendously (149% in at least 16 big U.S. cities) after Donald Trump dubbed coronavirus the “Chinese Virus” last year. Trump’s words, along with slurs used by his racist followers, continue to incite blame and violent attacks aimed at Asian Americans.

5. Quavo & Saweetie’s Physical Altercation

Fans have been obsessed with Saweetie and Quavo since they first revealed their relationship, but this month their commitment took a turn for the worst. The internet couldn’t stop talking after Saweetie appeared on Respectfully Justin, a Revolt TV YouTube show hosted by social media star Justin LaBoy and Saweetie’s ex Justin Combs. When Combs seemed to be flirting, the rumor mill started and Saweetie set the record straight about any perceived disrespect toward Quavo:

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽 — 220 (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Then Quavo responded.

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

But Saweetie got the last word… and her final say went viral.

Most recently, Quavo is also facing backlash after video footage of him and Saweetie in the middle of a physical altercation surfaced. The Migos rapper can be seen flinging Saweetie into an elevator and using his weight to push her down, after dodging a punch from her. According to TMZ, the video is from last year. Watch it here.

6. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey’s reign just won’t let up. On top of the fashion and spiciness she’s become adored for on her individual Instagram profile, the beautiful singer has also been getting back to her roots and performing some pretty cool covers. Chloe went viral with her women’s response record to Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still.” She also put her umph on Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

Wow, wow, wow!

7. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Following the dramatic adventures of Wanda and Vision in Disney Plus series WandaVision, Marvel dropped The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the hype surrounding the new series was unreal. But, when Marvel introduced fans to a new Captain America following the death of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), all hell broke loose on the internet. Absolutely no one wants Wyatt Russell to fill Evans’ shoes and fans took to Twitter to make that absolutely clear. See reactions here.

8. Ari Lennox’s Bikini Moment

Ari Lennox has been showing off her ass(ets) on Instagram and we’re loving every moment. Once again, the “Shea Butter Baby” singer went viral for being beautiful — this time, during her birthday weekend. See one of our favorite moments below and head over to her official IG page for more fire.

God truly took his time.

9. Derrick Jaxn Caught Lying

Derrick Jaxn’s hypocrisy was definitely one of the most viral moments of March. The “relationship expert” got caught out there in an affair, after his unsuspecting mistress put him on blast. Jaxn supposedly told the young woman he was separated from his wife, which was a whole lie, of course. After denying the rumors, he admitted they were true, sending the internet into a spiral. His wife’s explanations regarding why she stayed by his side also kept everyone talking, as did her depressed appearance in said videos. BOSSIP explains in full here.

10. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X also threw his hat in the ring this month, after he dropped his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video that was full of satanic imagery. In it, Nas X sports his most fashionable strip club attire and gives satan a lap dance. After he revealed a Nike Air Max 97 shoe with a single drop of blood in the air bubble, Nike sued to make it clear the company had no part in his “satan shoes.” Check out the video that ruffled tons of feathers, including Nick Young’s, below.