Train Up A Lil Spitta: Curren$y Teaches His Son Classic Raps With Wrestling Moves [Gallery]

Rapper Curren$y spends quality time with his four year old son Cruz. In a recent video shared on social media, Spitta teaches his son classic raps with wrestling moves. The New Orleans artist has been notorious for sharing how he educates his son about life since he was born. Check out a gallery of Curren$y’s best teachable father son moments inside.

Train up a Lil Spitta! That’s the Curren$y way. The rapper shared a video on his Instagram where he has little Cruz hemmed up in a wrestling move, demanding he spit classic raps before releasing him. This might be an interesting parenting tactic for a finance dad or father who practices medicine, but when your dad is a beloved international rapper, it’s not too unusual. Rap is obviously an important subject in the Spitta household.

From classic raps to classic whips, Curren$y has a lot of interests. Other life skills Curren$y has been known to teach his son is how to properly clean a classic car. One fan posted a video to Facebook back in 2020, showing Curren$y and a much younger Cruz washing the rims to one of the rapper’s many cars. In the 15 second clip, the rapper reprimands his son while showing him how to do.

“You not finished,” Curren$y said as he demonstrates cleaning the rim. “You think you can eat chips right now?”

Aside from Curren$y teaching Cruz the facts of life, he’s just a really present and loving father. From the looks of the parts of their world he shares on social media, Curren$y absolutely adores his son.

