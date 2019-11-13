CLOSE
D Smoke , Netflix
Big Zaddy Energy: These Pics Prove D Smoke Is Harmonious Husband Material

Posted 23 hours ago

D Smoke won fans over early on in the Rhythm + Flow competition, so we weren’t at all surprised when the Inglewood rapper walked away victorious. Now, the world is slowly but surely becoming obsessed with him. We can’t blame ’em… D Smoke is talented, fine, one with the Lord, and humble as ever.

In a quick clip for Netflix, he reads hilarious tweets about himself…

“Also D Smoke is fine as f*ck. A cute lil loc’d up medium man,” one read. “If you don’t think D Smoke is fine, you’re lying to yourself,” some else said, before yet another fan referred to his “zaddy energy.”  Tune in up top. Plus, a few more pics that prove these ladies are not lying below.

1. That smile.

2. That smize.

View this post on Instagram

Plotting the takeover. 📸 @visual_thought

A post shared by Supa Good (@dsmoke7) on

3. Whew.

4. We stan a peaceful papi.

5. Lawd.

View this post on Instagram

It stands for Inglewood. 📸 @stokley.jpg

A post shared by Supa Good (@dsmoke7) on

6. From the side.

View this post on Instagram

📸 @mtv

A post shared by Supa Good (@dsmoke7) on

7. From the side … in color.

8. Zaddy.

