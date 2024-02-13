Come Together: Marvel Studios Releases The Highly Anticipated ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Teaser + First Look Photos

This past Sunday (February 11) during the Big Game, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Click inside to check it out!

In the third installment of the franchise, Deadpool will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Wolverine. Shawn Levy directs ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ which stars Ryan Reynolds (The Proposal, Free Guy), Hugh Jackman (X-Men film series, The Prestige), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Morena Baccarin (Homeland, Gotham), Rob Delaney (Tom & Jerry), Leslie Uggams (Empire, American Fiction), Karan Soni (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), and Matthew Macfadyen (Death at a Funeral, Succession).

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produced the film while Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin served as executive producers. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was written by Reynolds, Reese, Wernick, Levy and Zeb Wells.

Marvel Studios ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

While we wait for the official trailer, share your thoughts on the action-packed teaser in the comments and check out some first look photos from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ below!