Marital Affection: All The Times Deelishis And Raymond Santana Were Unapologetic About Their PDA

Last month, model and reality T.V. star Deelishis (born Chandra Davis) tied the knot with one of the Exonerated Five, Raymond Santana. Ever since they made their coupledom public in November 2019, the two have put their public displays of affection (PDA) on full blast.

Like…they’re really into each other.

It’s hard not to support them, considering all the devastating things going on in the world right now.

According to Bossip, the two met at an event hosted by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd Tucker.

“I was excited because he was Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five,” Deelishis explained. “I’ve seen the movie and to meet them is like an honor. So I wanted to hug him — and he hugged me different — I said, ‘Wait a minute.’ I said that hug was a lil ‘Oooh!’”

Back in 1989, Santana and four other teens from Harlem (Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Korey Wise and Yusef Salaamwere) were accused of brutally beating and raping Trisha Meili. All five teens were convicted on charges ranging from assault to attempted murder. They served prison sentences ranging from 6 to 13-plus years, according to The New York Times. In 2002 they were exonerated from their convictions after Matias Reyes confessed to attacking and raping Meili. The story of the Exonerated Five was most recently covered in the Ava DuVernay-directed mini-series When They See Us.

Now, as a public speaker and business owner, it’s clear Santana is living his life to the fullest along with Deelishis. The two quickly went from friends to lovers to lifetime partners, and they’re unapologetic about sharing their life with social media.

Check out some of their PDA moments below.