4th Time’s A Charm: J. Cole Announces The 2024 Dreamville Festival Lineup + A Playlist Of Their Hits

As we wait for an official release date for his highly anticipated next album The Fall Off, J. Cole made another huge announcement this week (March 7). His Dreamville Festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 6th and 7th with a star-studded lineup.

After last year saw the likes of Drake, Usher and even Lil Wayne tear down the stage, fans expected this year to be just as monumental…and it is. The 2024 edition of the annual festival (which is the fourth installment) will be headlined by four-time Grammy Award-winner SZA and Chris Brown, who will be embarking on his 11:11 Tour in June, on the first night. Coming off of the massive success of her latest album, Pink Friday 2, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 228,000 sales in its first week, Nicki Minaj will close the weekend out with Mr. Dreamville himself on Sunday night.

That isn’t all though. The stacked bill also includes Lil Yachty, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeremih, Teezo Touchdown, Luh Tyler, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Muni Long and more. On the Dreamville front, fans can expect performances from J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen. Check out the full lineup below!

“Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in only a few short weeks, bringing about one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year. Our team looks forward to welcoming all of our Day One fans from around the world back to Dreamville Festival,” said Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President Adam Roy in a statement.

With a focus on community, diversity and inclusivity, festival organizers will treat attendees to various attractions, carnival rides and immersive art installations and a variety of food options. In addition, fans can also expect the return of Dreamville Fest Weekend, which is a week-long series of free events and educational programs across downtown Raleigh celebrating music, arts, culture and community.

A limited number of two-day general admission tickets are on sale now at Dreamvillefest.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the festival’s official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

To celebrate this year’s festival and its amazing lineup, check out a gallery of the performers most recent and biggest hits!