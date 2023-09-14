Disney+ Announces Premiere Date For ‘Dashing Through The Snow’ Starring Lil Rel Howery, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges & Teyonah Parris + First Look Images

This week (September 12), Disney+ announced the debut date for its highly anticipated original family holiday comedy “Dashing Through the Snow.” Click inside to find out when you’ll be able to watch and check out some first look images.

“Dashing Through the Snow” is a hilarious and touching story about a social worker for the Atlanta Police Department and the Christmas Eve journey with his estranged daughter that helps him to remember the joy and magic of the yuletide season.

Here’s the official synopsis: Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. At the request of his wife Allison Garrick, from whom he is separated, Eddie takes his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte to work with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick. Eddie, who is a social worker, thinks the man is delusional and needs professional help, but when he evokes the wrath of a local politician, he and his daughter are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.

The film stars Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (Fast and Furious franchise), Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk), Madison Skye Validum, Oscar Nunez (Baywatch), Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi V. Patel, Gina Brillon, Kevin Connolly, and Zulay Henao.

“Dashing Through the Snow,” which is directed by Tim Story and written by Scott Rosenberg, is produced by John Jacobs and Will Packer, with Tim Story, Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman serving as executive producers. The film will stream November 17, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. Stay tuned for the official trailer! In the meantime, check out some first look images of some of the stars of the film!