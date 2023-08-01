Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Jeezy, Boosie Bad Azz & More Perform At D’USSÉ’s POLKTRON Event In Lakeland, Florida

Published on August 1, 2023

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland

Source: Jorge Trinchet / D’usse

One week after D’USSÉ Cognac held their collaboration event with Billionaire Boys Club in Miami, in celebration of Rolling Loud (where they also were sponsors on-site), they were back in the area with another fire event! This past weekend (July 29), D’USSÉ Cognac and Nation Entertainment partnered up to bring the first ever POLKTRON event, a lively entertainment experience, to Polk County and surrounding areas from Orlando and Tampa.

Event goers were treated to special musical performances headlined by Jeezy and Boosie Badazz alongside other musical acts such as Detroit BarbieYBE G4Alexis ShantelIB Lito and DJ Nasty. Event goers were treated to special musical performances headlined by Jeezy and Boosie Badazz alongside other musical acts such as Detroit BarbieYBE G4Alexis ShantelIB Lito and DJ Nasty. Signature D’USSÉ cognac cocktails were also provided as refreshments for those in attendance.

The inaugural event, which took place at the RP Funding Center marks the first of the curated event series, crafted to bridge support between cities’ leading hometown figures and local artists and small businesses. More host cities will surely be announced in the upcoming months. Stay

Scroll down to check out some photos from the action-packed night and all of its performers!

 

1. Detroit Barbie In Her Bag

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

2. Dr. Foolish

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

3. Eddie Green Lit

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

4. Alexis Shante

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

5. The Snowman

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

6. Jerriel Braswell

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

7. Bubba Dub, The Host With The Most

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

8. BADAZZ!

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

9. D’USSÉ Parties >

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

10. Jeezy

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

11. Thug Motivation

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

12. The Face Says It All

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

13. IB Lito

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

14. Unmatched Vibes

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

15. Rocking The Show

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

16. Look At The Details

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

17. BARBIE!

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

18. Too Turnt Up

D'USSÉ POLKTRON Event in Lakeland Source:D'usse

