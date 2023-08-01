Jeezy, Boosie Bad Azz & More Perform At D’USSÉ’s POLKTRON Event In Lakeland, Florida

One week after D’USSÉ Cognac held their collaboration event with Billionaire Boys Club in Miami, in celebration of Rolling Loud (where they also were sponsors on-site), they were back in the area with another fire event! This past weekend (July 29), D’USSÉ Cognac and Nation Entertainment partnered up to bring the first ever POLKTRON event, a lively entertainment experience, to Polk County and surrounding areas from Orlando and Tampa.

Event goers were treated to special musical performances headlined by Jeezy and Boosie Badazz alongside other musical acts such as Detroit Barbie, YBE G4, Alexis Shantel, IB Lito and DJ Nasty. Signature D'USSÉ cognac cocktails were also provided as refreshments for those in attendance.

The inaugural event, which took place at the RP Funding Center marks the first of the curated event series, crafted to bridge support between cities’ leading hometown figures and local artists and small businesses. More host cities will surely be announced in the upcoming months. Stay

Scroll down to check out some photos from the action-packed night and all of its performers!