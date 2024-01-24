Still Niiiiice: Highlighting Fabolous’ Freestyle Run Over The Past Couple Of Years

When we discuss rappers with longevity, one name that should definitely be mentioned is Fabolous. The Brooklyn native started pursuing a career in hip-hop during his senior year of high school. He got his rap name while freestyling and accidentally spelling the word “fabulous” wrong. After the name eventually stuck, Fab’s visibility started to increase. He was invited to rap live on record producer and music executive DJ Clue’s radio show on Hot 97. Clue was so impressed that he subsequently signed Fab to his label, Desert Storm Records. Fab’s features on DJ Clue’s and a host of Roc-A-Fella artists’ mixtapes earned him a distribution deal with Elektra Records.
On September 11, 2001 he released his debut album Ghetto Fabolous. The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200, selling over 140,000 copies in its first week. The rest has been history. Since then, Fab has released six studio albums (Street Dreams, Real Talk, From Nothin’ To Somethin’, Loso’s Way, The Young OG Project, Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever) and countless mixtapes including his critically acclaimed There Is No Competition and S.O.U.L. Tape series. He’s become known for his razor-sharp lyricism, smooth delivery and unwavering confidence. How could we forget the drip? Over the course of his career, he has built a legacy that deserves its flowers.
Although he hasn’t released an official project since 2019’s Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, Fabolous continues to find ways to feed his fans. Over the past two to three years, it seems that whenever the 46 year-old has felt the need to remind us of who he is and what he does best, he hasn’t hesitated. Whether it’s him ripping other rapper’s beats alone or him collaborating with one of his musical counterparts, Fabolous has been on a crazy run. With that in mind, we put together a gallery of all of the freestyles (and regular songs) that Fab has blessed us with recently. Let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments!
1. Gyalis FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
2. Coke Zero Freestyle (w/ Jim Jones)Source:MyFabolousLife
3. Cheerio FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
4. Reposado PoetrySource:MyFabolousLife
5. 1 Thing FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
6. Say Less (ft. French Montana)Source:MyFabolousLife
7. Rich Hustle (ft. Jim Jones)Source:MyFabolousLife
8. Easy FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
9. Bach To Bach (ft. Dave East)Source:MyFabolousLife
10. Up & Downs FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
11. Gotta Move On FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
12. Fabu Dhabi RecapSource:MyFabolousLife
13. Benzgiving FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
14. TuluminatiSource:MyFabolousLife
15. Selfish FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
16. OSHO FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
17. Snooze FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
18. You Did Me Wrong FreestyleSource:MyFabolousLife
