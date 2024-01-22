Bonafide Box Office Bangers: These Classic Movies Turn 25 This Year

The year 2023 was a huge one when it came to movies and the box-office. As fans, we saw not one but two movies, Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, both gross over 1 billion dollars. In addition to those two, there was a bevvy of films that captivated audiences worldwide. Oppenheimer (which was released on the same day as Barbie) was a smash that left people in complete awe. We were blessed to see new installments added to franchises that we have grown to love with the releases of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Wonka, The Little Mermaid and even The Color Purple gave us a blast from the past as remakes of classic films. Down the line, when we look back at the year, it will definitely stand out as a great one.

Another year that we can say the same thing about is 1999. There is a host of bonafide classics that made their way onto our screens. The fourth film of the groundbreaking Star Wars series was released and blew every other film out of the water numbers wise. Two of the world’s favorite animated characters, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, got a sequel. Thanks to Laurence Fishburne, Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, action movies were in high demand. Funny men like Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, Jim Carrey, Rob Schneider, Michael Myers and Adam Sandler continued to solidify themselves as household names with films that still make us cry of laughter to this day. Fantasy films and psychological thrillers left their mark also as The Green Mile and The Sixth Sense showed there is always a new boundary you can push in the film world. No matter what your cup of tea is, in 1999 there was something for you. To celebrate these films’ legacies, we put together a gallery of films that are turning 25 this year. Let us know your favorites and if we missed any in the coments!