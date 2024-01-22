Bonafide Box Office Bangers: These Classic Movies Turn 25 This Year

The year 2023 was a huge one when it came to movies and the box-office. As fans, we saw not one but two movies, Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, both gross over 1 billion dollars. In addition to those two, there was a bevvy of films that captivated audiences worldwide. Oppenheimer (which was released on the same day as Barbie) was a smash that left people in complete awe. We were blessed to see new installments added to franchises that we have grown to love with the releases of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Wonka, The Little Mermaid and even The Color Purple gave us a blast from the past as remakes of classic films. Down the line, when we look back at the year, it will definitely stand out as a great one.
Another year that we can say the same thing about is 1999. There is a host of bonafide classics that made their way onto our screens. The fourth film of the groundbreaking Star Wars series was released and blew every other film out of the water numbers wise. Two of the world’s favorite animated characters, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, got a sequel. Thanks to Laurence Fishburne, Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, action movies were in high demand. Funny men like Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, Jim Carrey, Rob Schneider, Michael Myers and Adam Sandler continued to solidify themselves as household names with films that still make us cry of laughter to this day. Fantasy films and psychological thrillers left their mark also as The Green Mile and The Sixth Sense showed there is always a new boundary you can push in the film world. No matter what your cup of tea is, in 1999 there was something for you. To celebrate these films’ legacies, we put together a gallery of films that are turning 25 this year. Let us know your favorites and if we missed any in the coments!
1. The WoodSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
2. The Green MileSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
3. LifeSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
4. The MatrixSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
5. The MummySource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
6. Blue StreakSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
7. Toy Story 2Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
8. Any Given SundaySource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
9. American PieSource:Movieclips
10. Fight ClubSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
11. The Sixth SenseSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
12. TarzanSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
13. Stuart LittleSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
14. Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom MenaceSource:Star Wars
15. Big DaddySource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
16. Wild Wild WestSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
17. In Too DeepSource:The Baltimore Movie Trailer Park
18. American BeautySource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
19. Runaway BrideSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
20. Trippin’Source:Black Film History
21. The Blair Witch ProjectSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
22. Cruel IntentionsSource:Sony Pictures Entertainment
23. The Talented Mr. RipleySource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
24. Man On The MoonSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
25. Deuce Bigalow Male GigoloSource:Eddie Griffin
26. South Park: Bigger, Longer & UncutSource:666satan665
27. Office SpaceSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
28. 10 Things I Hate About YouSource:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
29. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
30. Three KingsSource:Warner Bros.
