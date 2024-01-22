Subscribe
Film

Bonafide Box Office Bangers: These Classic Movies Turn 25 This Year

Published on January 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

99_murphy_lawrence

Source: Getty Images / Getty

The year 2023 was a huge one when it came to movies and the box-office. As fans, we saw not one but two movies, Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, both gross over 1 billion dollars. In addition to those two, there was a bevvy of films that captivated audiences worldwide. Oppenheimer (which was released on the same day as Barbie) was a smash that left people in complete awe. We were blessed to see new installments added to franchises that we have grown to love with the releases of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Wonka, The Little Mermaid and even The Color Purple gave us a blast from the past as remakes of classic films. Down the line, when we look back at the year, it will definitely stand out as a great one.

Another year that we can say the same thing about is 1999. There is a host of bonafide classics that made their way onto our screens. The fourth film of the groundbreaking Star Wars series was released and blew every other film out of the water numbers wise. Two of the world’s favorite animated characters, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, got a sequel. Thanks to Laurence Fishburne, Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, action movies were in high demand. Funny men like Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, Jim Carrey, Rob Schneider, Michael Myers and Adam Sandler continued to solidify themselves as household names with films that still make us cry of laughter to this day. Fantasy films and psychological thrillers left their mark also as The Green Mile and The Sixth Sense showed there is always a new boundary you can push in the film world. No matter what your cup of tea is, in 1999 there was something for you. To celebrate these films’ legacies, we put together a gallery of films that are turning 25 this year. Let us know your favorites and if we missed any in the coments!

1. The Wood

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

2. The Green Mile

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

3. Life

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

4. The Matrix

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

5. The Mummy

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

6. Blue Streak

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

7. Toy Story 2

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

8. Any Given Sunday

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

9. American Pie

Source:Movieclips

10. Fight Club

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

11. The Sixth Sense

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

12. Tarzan

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

13. Stuart Little

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

14. Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Source:Star Wars

15. Big Daddy

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

16. Wild Wild West

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

17. In Too Deep

Source:The Baltimore Movie Trailer Park

18. American Beauty

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

19. Runaway Bride

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

20. Trippin’

Source:Black Film History

21. The Blair Witch Project

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

22. Cruel Intentions

Source:Sony Pictures Entertainment

23. The Talented Mr. Ripley

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

24. Man On The Moon

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

25. Deuce Bigalow Male Gigolo

Source:Eddie Griffin

26. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Source:666satan665

27. Office Space

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

28. 10 Things I Hate About You

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

29. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

30. Three Kings

Source:Warner Bros.

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Entertainment Film
You May Also Like

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close