Chips & The Dip: Frito-Lay Unveils ‘My Joy’ Campaign To Celebrate Rising Creators

This week (December 12), Frito-Lay announced My Joy, a new advertising campaign that showcases unique stories of joy through the lens of rising creators. Featuring a mosaic of cultures, identities, and talents, My Joy aims to inspire creators from all backgrounds to share their joy and authentic selves.

Uplifting diverse representation in marketing and advertising remains a priority for Frito-Lay as the majority of consumers say it has a positive impact on society, with certain groups including Gen-Z, Black, Hispanic/Latino, and Asian consumers skewing higher*. My Joy is a continuation of Frito-Lay’s ongoing efforts and five-year goal to increase investments, representation, and amplification of diverse creative voices – in front of and behind the camera.

The campaign was directed by Argentinian-born filmmaker Robert Llauro, known for his international commercial work for major brands in the auto, tech, beverages and apparel industries, in collaboration with culture-powered media and marketing agency Obsidianworks. The spot features five Joy Creators sharing what My Joy means to them while doing what they love.

“Bringing My Joy to life was both cathartic and inspiring because it highlights such an incredible mix of talents and expressions of joy, while allowing me to stay true to myself as a creator,” said Llauro. “It’s important for me to show other creators that joy has no limits, no matter what your background is. I’m happy to partner with Frito-Lay to carry that message through the Joy Creators’ stories.”

“Our purpose at Frito-Lay is to create more smiles with every bite, so being able to show what My Joy means from different perspectives while amplifying diverse voices is at the heart of everything we do,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “We’re excited to be working with partners like Obsidianworks and Robert to highlight these amazing Joy Creators who are using their talents and passions to spread joy in their communities.”

To learn more about My Joy, follow Frito-Lay on Instagram @fritolay and YouTube @OfficialFritoLay, and join the conversation with #MyJoy. Meet the Joy Creators below!