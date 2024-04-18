Subscribe
It All Ends Here: STARZ Releases First Look Images For The Highly Anticipated Fourth & Final Season Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Published on April 18, 2024

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos

Source: Courtesy / STARZ

The critically acclaimed series “Power Book II: Ghost” will return for its’ fourth and final season on June 7th. This week (April 18th), STARZ revealed some first-look images and announced Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) will join the upcoming season in a recurring role as Janet Stewart, Monet Tejada’s cousin.

The collection of photos includes fans’ first look at Michael Ealy in the role of Detective Don Carter, and Golden Brooks, who both join the cast this season. It also contains photos of Tariq and Brayden, who are on the run after starting a war with Noma in the season three finale.  Additional images feature the Tejada siblings Cane, Diana and Dru, anxiously awaiting Monet’s fate after Tasha’s attempt to take her out and Davis McClean, who is dealing with the fallout from Saxe’s death and his evidence of McClean’s involvement in the Tejada business.

Season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, LightSkinKeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael and Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter. Additional recurring cast members this season include Talia Robinson as Elle, the lead singer of a popular hip hop group at Stansfield; Sydney Winbush as Anya Covington, Noma’s daughter who is unaware of her mother’s profession; Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Detective Nico Calder and Allison Luff as Detective Felicia Lewis, two officers on Detective Carter’s Drug Task Force; and Stephanie Sheperd as Perla Tanaka, a law associate tasked with defending her boss, Davis McClean, against multiple charges. Yung Bleu also appears as Stokely.

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” which inspired the full universe, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

The final season promises to be explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone is on the hunt for revenge. Each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game, fight their way out, or walk a blurry line between the two. As family dynamics are tested and tensions reach their peak, the unpredictable nature of this season will have viewers questioning who you can trust and if your own family will betray you.

Part one of “Power Book II: Ghost” debuts on Friday, June 7, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, which also coincides with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ.  On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.  Part two premieres on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear.

Stay tuned for the official Season 4 trailer. In the mean time, check out some first look images from the upcoming season.

1. The Boys Having A Heated Conversation

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

2. Back At Stansfield???

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

3. Golden Brooks As Janet Stewart

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

4. It Doesn’t Seem Like Good News Has Just Been Shared

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

5. Effie & Cane Seem To Be In Good With Noma

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

6. Noma & Obi Standing On Business, Per Usual

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

7. Who Is Davis About To Shoot?

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

8. What The Hell Happened To Dru?

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

9. Brushaundria W/ Elle (Talia Robinson) & STOKELY (Yung Bleu)

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

10. Michael Ealy As Detective Don Carter

Ghost Season 4 First Look Photos Source:Courtesy

