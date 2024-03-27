Subscribe
Television

The Evans Of New: Fans React To Netflix Releasing The Official Trailer For The Animated Reboot Series ‘Good Times’ Starring J.B. Smoove, Marsai Martin & More

Published on March 27, 2024

Good Times Assets

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

One of the most legendary sitcoms of all-time is making a return…but with a twist! This week (March 27th), Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming animated series Good Times. Check it out below!

An animated reboot of the Norman Lear series finds the latest generation of the Evans family, cab driver Reggie and his wife, the ever-aspirational Beverly, scratching and surviving in one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago along with their teenage artist son, Junior, activist daughter Grey, and drug dealing infant son, Dalvin. It turns out the more things change the more they stay the same and keeping your head above water in a system with its knee on your neck is as challenging as ever. The only thing tougher than life is love, but in this family there’s more than enough to go around.

The series stars J.B. Smoove (Reggie Evans), Yvette Nicole Brown (Beverly Evans), Jay Pharoah (Junior Evans), Marsai Martin (Greg Evans), Gerald ‘Slink’ Johnson (Dalvin Evans) and Rashida ‘Sheedz’ Olayiwola (Lashes by Lisa).

Norman Lear’s Act III Productions, Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media, Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and Sony Pictures Television developed the project, with Ranada Shepard serving as executive producer and showrunner. Executive Producers include Lear, Brent Miller (Act III Productions), Curry, Erick Peyton, Jeron Smith (Unanimous Media), MacFarlane and Erica Huggins (Fuzzy Door). Sony Pictures Television produced the series.

Before all ten episodes become available on Netflix on April 12th, check out Good Times’ official trailer and some first look photos from the series.

As with any new show, fans quickly took to the internet to share their thoughts on the show being rebooting. Take a look at what people had to say below and let us know what you think in the comments!

1. The Evans Rebooted

Good Times Assets Source:Netflix

2. Junior & Grey

Good Times Assets Source:Netflix

3. Life With Love >

Good Times Assets Source:Netflix

4. Beverly Evans

Good Times Assets Source:Netflix

5. Family Dinner…Under Water?

Good Times Assets Source:Netflix

6. DAMN DAMN DAMN

Source:PrinceHAK33M

7. Did Anyone Ask For This?

Source:TrapBasquiat

8. Something To Think About

Source:TheSoulMinded

9. Yikes. Lmao

Source:Hennidickarnold

10. Will You Be Tuned In?

Source:NobleNegroe

11. Confusion

Source:MajestyRia

12. Things To Consider

Source:KiaSpeaks

13. Make It Make Sense

Source:MsKevin504

14. Is This Reboot Missing The Essence?

Source:HenriettaSnacks

15. More PJs Than Good Times?

Source:chadstanton

