A Woman Of Substance: Sofia Vergara Stars In The Electrifying Official Trailer Of Netflix’s ‘Griselda + First Look Images

Netflix released the official trailer and first look images for its highly anticipated limited series GRISELDA today (November 30th). Click inside to check it out!

GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series was created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman. He came to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directed all six episodes. The series was co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda and Carlo Bernard. Newman, Miro, Escjeda and Bernard all served as executive producers along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment.

In addition to Vergara, the series also stars Alberto Guerra (Dario Sepúlveda), Christian Tappan (Arturo Mesa), Martin Rodriguez (Rivi Ayala), Juliana Aidén Martinez (June Hawkins) and Vanessa Ferlito (Carmen Gutiérrez). Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G) makes her on screen debut as “Carla” in the series.

GRISELDA will premiere globally on Netflix January 25, 2024. Until it arrives, check out the official trailer for the highly anticipated limited series and some first look images that give us a glimpse of what we can expect. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!